Welcome to Today in Books, our daily round-up of literary headlines at the intersection of politics, culture, media, and more.

Free George R. R. Martin from The Winds of Winter

As part of “Spicy Takes Week” at Polygon, Maddy Myers takes a new angle on the unprecedented situation George R.R. Martin finds himself in. Rather than urge Martin on or call for infinite patience, she says it could be that Martin just doesn’t want to finish the book (or can’t or doesn’t know how)—in short Martin is in a literary cage of his own making, but rather than have to make his own key to escape in the form of publishing the next book, he can simply recognize that he can walk out any time. And the most radical bit of Myers’ argument isn’t that Martin should consider it, but rather that we should accept, and possibly even encourage it—not just to free Martin but also to prevent a half-hearted or half-baked or some other half-intended book to come out, which would serve neither Martin nor readers. I suspect that the stakes are too high—economically, personally, and professionally—for this to happen, but it is thought I had not seen expressed before now.