Found Family Romances and More
This is the last week of freedom for my kiddo before school begins, so it’s been a week of adjusting back from our summer schedule. Of course, there have been groans and moans but that is part and parcel of the game.
Today I have some wonderful found family romances for you, as well as a second chance romance on the seas and a later-in-life pairing. Enjoy!
Bookish Goods
Book Trope Pin by BriarWick
One of the things I treated myself to this year, to help combat all the challenges that have been thrown my way, was a FreeWrite Traveler. Recently, I reached the 100k written words milestone there and earned a free pin for it. Naturally, I had pins on my mind when searching for today’s bookish goodie and couldn’t resist this adorable stack of books that were dedicated to a specific trope. $12.00
New Releases
Second Tide’s the Charm by Chandra Blumberg
Marine biologist Hope is looking forward to her summer job on a shark research boat, aside from the fact the boat’s owner is her ex, Adrian. While she’s managed to avoid him for the last three years, she knows this position will be a great opportunity to further her career and bring some closure. Meanwhile, Adrian has spent those three years rising to YouTube fame as a shark expert. But he has missed having someone, specifically Hope, to share it with. While working together in cramped quarters, the two soon discover that they will have to confront the hurts from the past before they can look to a bright new future together.
Nothing Heals Me Like You Do by Harper Bliss
Justine founded the Rainbow Shelter as a haven for young queer people who have been rejected by their families. Now Justine’s story and dedication to the LGBTAIA+ community is slated for the big screen, with well-known actress Sienna cast as her then-girlfriend Rochelle. When the two women meet, the attraction is instantaneous. However, both women know they come from two drastically different worlds. Will they be able to overcome those differences and find happiness together?
Riot Recommendations
One of the books I’m currently reading is Funny Story, and I am loving it. I know that most people think of Happy Place when it comes to the found family trope, but I am really enjoying the one that Daphne is finding in this story. Plus, Miles is definitely my new favorite Henry hero.
Even when you have a good blood family connection, it is nice to have a level of connection with people that you’re not related to. I think that is why a lot of readers tend to veer towards those themes, regardless of the genre. If you’ve been looking for some of those stories, then today’s recommendations are perfect for you. Enjoy!
One Last Stop by Casey McQuiston
When cynical August moves to New York City, she’s not looking for companionship or love; she’s only looking to finish her degree. However, fate has other plans for her when she moves into an apartment with an eclectic set of roommates determined to bring her out of her shell. And there’s Jane, a charming young woman she meets on her subway commute who quickly becomes a crush. But when she discovers that Jane somehow got displaced from the 1970s, she knows the right thing to do is to get her back there, no matter how much it might break the heart August has ignored for so long.
The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches by Sangu Mandanna
Due to the rule that witches can’t socialize with one another, Mika is accustomed to being on her own, which has made for a lonely life. So when she’s invited to the secluded Nowhere House to train three young witches, she decides to tempt fate and take the job. There she is soon entangled in the lives of all who live there, including her charges and handsome, grumpy librarian Jamie. And when this newfound happiness is threatened, she knows she will do everything possible to keep her new happy home together.
