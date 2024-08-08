Found Family Romances and More

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This is the last week of freedom for my kiddo before school begins, so it’s been a week of adjusting back from our summer schedule. Of course, there have been groans and moans but that is part and parcel of the game. Today I have some wonderful found family romances for you, as well as a second chance romance on the seas and a later-in-life pairing. Enjoy!

Bookish Goods Book Trope Pin by BriarWick One of the things I treated myself to this year, to help combat all the challenges that have been thrown my way, was a FreeWrite Traveler. Recently, I reached the 100k written words milestone there and earned a free pin for it. Naturally, I had pins on my mind when searching for today's bookish goodie and couldn't resist this adorable stack of books that were dedicated to a specific trope. $12.00 New Releases Second Tide's the Charm by Chandra Blumberg Marine biologist Hope is looking forward to her summer job on a shark research boat, aside from the fact the boat's owner is her ex, Adrian. While she's managed to avoid him for the last three years, she knows this position will be a great opportunity to further her career and bring some closure. Meanwhile, Adrian has spent those three years rising to YouTube fame as a shark expert. But he has missed having someone, specifically Hope, to share it with. While working together in cramped quarters, the two soon discover that they will have to confront the hurts from the past before they can look to a bright new future together.



Nothing Heals Me Like You Do by Harper Bliss Justine founded the Rainbow Shelter as a haven for young queer people who have been rejected by their families. Now Justine's story and dedication to the LGBTAIA+ community is slated for the big screen, with well-known actress Sienna cast as her then-girlfriend Rochelle. When the two women meet, the attraction is instantaneous. However, both women know they come from two drastically different worlds. Will they be able to overcome those differences and find happiness together? For a more comprehensive list of new releases, check out our New Books newsletter. Riot Recommendations One of the books I'm currently reading is Funny Story, and I am loving it. I know that most people think of Happy Place when it comes to the found family trope, but I am really enjoying the one that Daphne is finding in this story. Plus, Miles is definitely my new favorite Henry hero.