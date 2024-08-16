Food Writing for the Win: True Story, August 16, 2024

Iliana Regan spent her childhood on a small farm in Indiana, going out on foraging expeditions with her family members and learning how to live with the land around her. As she grew older and began to realize she was queer, she tried to bury that knowledge with alcoholism and an intense amount of work in the food industry. She worked her way up through the restaurant world, where she discovered her calling. She began to focus more on ingredients, remembering her childhood spent searching for mushrooms with her family. Regan writes about her complex inner world and about struggling to stay sober. She wants to create a better world for herself where she accepts who she is and becomes her best self. Eventually, she would start a Michelin-starred restaurant that put her name on the map. What’s more, Burn the Place became the first food-related book in four decades to be longlisted for the National Book Award.