Ferocious Women vs. Family, Society, and Alien Worlds

Lucy Westenra was one of Dracula’s first victims. She rose from the grave as a vampire under his thrall and wanted nothing more than her freedom. In the 21st century, she might have the freedom to find out who she is and what she truly wants in her immortal life. Then she meets Iris. Iris is a woman who has a past she wishes to break free from, including a wealthy family with a sinister secret that doesn’t want to let her go. As Iris and Lucy fall in love, they must escape both Iris’s controlling mother and Lucy’s feared creator.