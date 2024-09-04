Excellent Mystery Trilogy, Classics Worth The Read, + New Mysteries & News!

For fans of procedurals, family drama, best-of-the-year mysteries, and completed trilogies!

First, a series note: You can start here and read it as a standalone because Locke does a great job of giving you the information you need to situate readers. But this is an excellent trilogy, so if you want to read all the twists and drama as they unfold, unspoiled, pick up Bluebird, Bluebird.

Texas Ranger Darren Matthews is truly trying to live a peaceful life on his land and hoping his girlfriend will join him. But he has the threat of an indictment looming over his head, he’s drinking too much, and his estranged mother—who he hates—is back in his life. The latter comes with a case that he is absolutely not supposed to look into, and that will force him to deal with his family issues: a Black sorority girl has disappeared. Her white sorority sisters say she moved out, but Matthews’ mom says that makes no sense when her belongings are out in the dumpster. Unable to leave it alone, he starts to look into the young woman’s life and instead finds himself in a town where he’s not welcome and nothing seems to fit, including the missing woman’s family.

I am sad to see a wonderful series come to an end and say goodbye to Darren Matthews, but am being equally thrilled that this is such a great story from beginning to end. I will forever pick up any book Attica Locke writes!

Bonus: J. D. Jackson, who is always excellent and has the loveliest voice, narrates the audiobooks!

Locke also has a great back catalog, so if you’re a fan of standalone novels, pick up The Cutting Season, and if you want a duology with a lawyer lead, pick up Black Water Rising.