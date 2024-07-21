Everything You Need to Know About an Audible Membership

Addison Rizer is a writer and reader of anything that can be described as weird, sad, or scary. She has an MA in Professional Writing and a BA in English. She writes for Book Riot and Publishers Weekly and is always looking for more ways to gush about the books she loves. Find her published work or contact her on her website or at addisonrizer at gmaildotcom.

Audible is a platform where members can access a catalogue of over 200,000 books, podcasts, and other audio programs. The platform is owned by Amazon and, as such, is one of the larger audiobook platforms in terms of which books are accessible either via a basic membership or available for purchase. The platform is accessible via webpage on a traditional browser and via the Audible App available on both Apple and Android phones.

When it comes to reading, despite arguments for and against them , audiobooks offer flexibility that traditional reading does not. Audiobooks provide access to consume our favorite literary loves while doing other things, like driving, cleaning, cooking, or even working out. Listening to a book frees you up to get those dishes in the sink done or go on a hot girl walk. There are numerous ways to access and consume audiobooks, ranging from library sites to dedicated platforms for audiobooks. One of the most popular and recognizable is Audible, an Amazon-owned audiobook platform.

Navigating the Platform: The Website The platform is easy to navigate on both web browser and mobile app. When navigating to the website, you’ll be able to log in if you have a pre-existing account or sign up for the program. If there are any deals or discounts on membership, they’re usually displayed on the landing page so you can’t miss it!

Hovering over the “browse” button will bring up links for you to explore the different genre catalogues the platform has, including audiobooks, podcasts, sleep audios, and editor’s picks as well as links to the help center should you need assistance. A search bar at the top also allows you to hunt down a book title, author, or narrator if you happen to have a fondness for one in particular.

Photo by Distingué CiDDiQi on Unsplash

Once you click on a book, you’ll be able to see the book’s narrator, length, publisher, and ratings with reviews for your perusal similar to viewing a book on the Amazon website. This page will also show you whether it’s included in your selected level of membership and, if not included, how much the audiobook costs. You can also listen to a sample in case you like to check out the narration before you buy. Non-members can still purchase audiobooks via the platform, however you do still need an Amazon account to do so!

Once you purchase or select an audiobook, it will appear in your library. Here, you can listen to your audiobooks, download them for offline listening, mark them as finished, and sort them into collections of your creation. You can also rate your audiobooks here if you have the desire to.

When you click on “play” on an audiobook, it will open a separate window with the audiobook where you can pause, play, skip forward, change the speed, and even bookmark moments of the narration to come back to later. You can also tab books to add books to your wish list as you browse so that you can return to the ones you’ve marked at a later date.

Hovering over your name at the top reveals a dropdown with more account information, your pre-orders, your ratings/reviews, and your listening history. You’ll also see a total of credits you have remaining at the top of your screen, something we’ll dive into soon.