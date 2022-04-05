EveryLibrary To Host Censorship Round Table

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

In honor of National Library Week and to keep the conversation about book censorship going, EveryLibrary is hosting a free round table with authors whose works have been targeted. Tune in Thursday, April 6, at 8 pm Eastern for the conversation with Alex Gino (author of Melissa), Ashley Hope Pérez (author of Out of Darkness), IW Gregorio (author of None of the Above), Mark Oshiro (author of Anger Is a Gift), and Robin Stevenson (author of Pride: Celebrating Diversity and Community), alongside YA editor Andrew Karre and moderator Tasslyn Magnusson, who created and maintains an up-to-date book censorship database. The authors on this panel are among the most challenged across the US and will discuss the experiences of having their books pulled from shelves, the impact that has on young readers, and what you can do to speak up on behalf of free speech.

The event will be livestreamed on Facebook, as well as on YouTube. To get the link, register over on EveryLibrary’s website, where you can also find out more about each of the guests in this powerhouse panel.

This event is an outstanding lead up to the House hearing on book bans, slated for Thursday morning.

For more ways to take action against censorship, use this toolkit for how to fight book bans and challenges, as well as this guide to identifying fake news. Then learn how and why you may want to use FOIA to uncover book challenges.