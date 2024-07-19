Even More Memoirs by Disabled Authors

Kendra Winchester is a Contributing Editor for Book Riot where she writes about audiobooks and disability literature. She is also the Founder of Read Appalachia , which celebrates Appalachian literature and writing. Previously, Kendra co-founded and served as Executive Director for Reading Women , a podcast that gained an international following over its six-season run. In her off hours, you can find her writing on her Substack, Winchester Ave , and posting photos of her Corgis on Instagram and Twitter @kdwinchester.

The Ohio River Valley is beautiful this time of year. Trees line the hills, their green canopies stretching up across the horizon as far as the eye can see. Down at the river, you can watch barges glide across the water. I love exploring with my camera and trying to capture the gorgeous scenery around me.

For today’s newsletter, we’re looking at two more memoirs for Disability Pride Month. One contemplates the meaning of beauty from her perspective as someone with a visible disability. In the other, a DeafBlind woman attended Harvard Law, inventing technology to make the world more accessible for her and others.