Dorothy Allison, Author of Bastard Out of Carolina, Dies at Age 75

Though her second novel, Cavedweller was quite good and sold well, Allison will forever be known for Bastard Out of Carolina . The subject matter is a tough as it gets–abuse of all kinds is depicted with a steely resolve. Allison’s ear is particularly good, and the dialogue and language is sharp and grounding. It’s been awhile since I read it, but I think it still holds up as a good as a depiction of class, gender, and violence in America as you are going to find. Certainly more interesting than a certain best-selling book by a VP-elect I could name.

Barnes & Noble Opening 12 New Stores in November, Bringing 2024 Total to 60

I looked around a bit to see if these new stores opening in November, and from the whole year actually, are resulting in a net gain of locations for B&N or are being offset by closings elsewhere. No real geographical concentration either: these new stories are all over the place (Utah, California, Kansas, New York, New Hampsire, etc). Still, five years ago if you would have told me that they would be averaging five new stores a month in 2024, I would wonder how we got here. And if you used the worlds Covid and TikTok, I would have understood even less.

In Tumultuous Times, Readers Turn to ‘Healing Fiction’

I have never read one of those books you see in bookstores translated from Japanese that have like a cat or a cup of tea or a bowl of noodles on the cover, but I have been sorely tempted. First, because I am interested in seeing what the deal is. And second, they really do like, kinda comforting. I hadn’t encountered the term “healing fiction” before, and while I am not sure coziness is therapeutic, it certainly can be palliative. This is looking like the next translation boom. Been awhile since we had one–Ferrante being the last I think? And before that Scandinavian noir?

“In October 2021, I put together the first comprehensive guide to fighting book bans and challenges at Book Riot during the rising wave of censorship. Despite linking to this again and again and despite it being the foundation from which Book Riot put together an entire ebook last February—How to Fight Book Bans and Censorship—and despite the fact that we are absolutely flooded with “how to” resources everywhere, I’m still asked for more. So let’s do just that. Here’s the most basic, boiled-down primer for how to fight book bans in 2024. It’s short, sweet, and to the point.”