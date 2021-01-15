Disorienting Reads for a Very Disorienting Time: The List List #432

Reading Group Gold Book Riot is teaming up with Reading Group Gold for a chance to win a stack of books worth talking about!

The List List is a weekly roundup of the best bookish lists!

at Bitch: 9 YA Books Feminists Should Read in January

at Brightly: Books Like Dog Man: 10 Series for Fans of Dav Pilkey

at Bustle: The Most Anticipated Books of 2021

at BuzzFeed: 20 Thrillers At Target That Will Keep You Guessing Until The Very Last Chapter

at Electric Lit: 43 Books By Women of Color to Read in 2021

at Essence: Our 10 Favorite Books By Eric Jerome Dickey

at Lit Hub: 6 Disorienting Reads for a Very Disorienting Time

at Mental Floss: The 40 Best-Selling Books of 2020, According to The New York Times Best Seller List

at POPSUGAR: 12 Best YA Books of January 2021, Including the Latest From Angie Thomas

at Riveted Lit: Upcoming Books by Black Authors That We Can’t WAIT for You to Read!

at Shondaland: The 5 Best Books for January

at Tor.com: Five Recent Books Featuring Superpowered Characters