Dark Vampire Fantasy, Scads of SFF Stories, and More Great Recommendations

Before I fell in love with the WTF-ery of Gideon the Ninth, this novel sunk its rusted fangs in my brain. It’s a wild, bananapants novel about a group of siblings who were taken in as children by Father, a cold and distant god. Father raises the children in his library and teaches them all his customs and the wisdom of the universe. But now they are adults and Father is missing, and some of the siblings are behaving better than the others. Grabs for power, brutal acts of violence, mind-bendy situations, and a whole lot of humor drive this wildly original novel. If you like to say, “What the hell did I just read???” when you finish a book, this is the novel for you!