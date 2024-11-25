Jamie Canavés is the Tailored Book Recommendations coordinator and Unusual Suspects mystery newsletter writer–in case you’re wondering what you do with a Liberal Arts degree. She’s never met a beach she didn’t like, always says yes to dessert, loves ‘80s nostalgia, all forms of entertainment, and can hold a conversation using only gifs. You can definitely talk books with her on Litsy and Goodreads . Depending on social media’s stability maybe also Twitter and Bluesky .

During my first crossroads of life, I had to decide where I would go to college. I ultimately passed on going to art school, where I would have focused on product design. While my choice steered me away from working in product design, it certainly did not keep me from being creative or always seeking out and appreciating visually creative work.

I absolutely pay attention to a book’s cover design and I also deeply love color. Naturally, I have a bookshelf of books displayed as a rainbow (no, I don’t have any issue finding my books, for whatever reason my terrible memory always remembers the color of a book cover before the title or author), and the majority of my crime books, if they aren’t cozy or “fun,” are slotted in the dark color sections. This makes sense: book covers are designed to represent mood and should give readers a feel for what is in the pages inside before they know anything about the book.