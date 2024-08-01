Coffee Shop Romance Novels That Will Make Your Heart Race
We’ve made it to August, y’all! Summer is almost over, which is hard to believe — even harder, I’m sure, for the students and teachers who are gearing up to go back to school here in the US. However, there is still some time to enjoy the last few weeks of summer. So I hope that you and yours make the best of them.
I have quite a few goodies for you today, including an adorable bookmark, a real-life book boyfriend, and some coffee-adjacent love. With that said, let’s get to it!
Bookish Goods
Spilled Coffee Bookmark by ChameleonPrinting
Coffee and reading typically go hand in hand. As such, I couldn’t help sharing this creative bookmark. Like most book dragons, I do not want real coffee to spill on my book. But I wouldn’t mind having this mark my spot for my next reading sprint. $8+
New Releases
Construction Book Boyfriend by Darie McCoy
Jerricka’s friends constantly tell her that she needs to find love outside the pages of the books she read. To help her dip her toes into the dating pool, they introduce her to the Book Boyfriend Dating Agency. She’s quickly matched with Thiago and sparks fly. Once they have each other in their arms, they discover that neither wants to let go.
Back to Back by Jo Fletcher
Fred is excited for her latest and arguably most ambitious construction project. However, when she meets Ruby, the PR exec sent to collaborate, the two are instantly at odds. Despite clashing professionally, their personal relationship is a different story. Will they be able to indulge their desire for one another and maintain their professional relationship to ensure the project’s success, or will the challenge prove to be too much for them?
For a more comprehensive list of new releases, check out our New Books newsletter.
Riot Recommendations
Thanks to the cute bookmark I shared earlier, I had coffee on the brain when coming up with recommendations. So it only makes sense that this is today’s theme. Enjoy!
Sips of Her by Karmen Lee
In addition to being a barista, Cameran is the owner of Loves & Lattes, which is a frequent stop for Julie’s daily commute. While they two engage in friendly and sometimes flirty banter over coffee making, it seems that is all their relationship will ever be. That is until one of Julie’s exes comes back to town, and she asks Cameran to be her pretend girlfriend for the duration of the visit. Soon, the kisses feel like more than an act, and the two begin to wonder what would happen if they decided to make this real.
Shoulda Been a Cowboy by Maisey Yates
When Jake returns to Copper Ridge to sell his father’s property, he’s surprised to run into sweet Cassie, the one girl he kept his distance from as a rebellious youth, or to be staying above her coffee shop while he settles business. He’s also surprised to discover that Cassie has always carried a torch for him and that, after a lifetime of playing by everybody’s rules of etiquette, she’s ready to throw caution to the wind and do what she wants for once. And the first item on that list is none other than Jake.
And that's all she wrote for today. Until then, happy reading, and stay hydrated!
