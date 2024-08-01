Coffee Shop Romance Novels That Will Make Your Heart Race

Born into a family of readers, P.N. gained a love reading as a sort of herd mentality. This love of reading has remained a life long passion, resulting in an English Degree from The University of Houston in Houston, Texas. She normally reads three to four books at any given time, in the futile Sisyphean hope of whittling down her ever growing to be read pile of no specific genre.

We’ve made it to August, y’all! Summer is almost over, which is hard to believe — even harder, I’m sure, for the students and teachers who are gearing up to go back to school here in the US. However, there is still some time to enjoy the last few weeks of summer. So I hope that you and yours make the best of them.

I have quite a few goodies for you today, including an adorable bookmark, a real-life book boyfriend, and some coffee-adjacent love. With that said, let’s get to it!