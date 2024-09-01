Children’s Books About the Paralympics, Plus Two New Releases

I collect picture books that retell myths and folklore, and I am thrilled by this gorgeously illustrated new retelling of the Chinese myth “Chang’e on the Moon.” Chang’e and her husband, Hou Yi, live in peace and love one another dearly. Hou Yi is an expert archer, and when too many suns begin appearing in the sky, the Jade Emperor requests Hou Yi’s help in shooting them down. Afterward, he grants Hou Yi an elixir of immortality, but wanting to stay a mortal with his wife, he does not take it. I love Moore’s take on the ending. The end always winds up with Chang’e taking the elixir and becoming immortal and living on the moon, but I love Moore’s empathetic take on it. Back matter includes the tale translated into Chinese. This is a planned series of folktales retold from around the world, and I cannot wait to collect them all!