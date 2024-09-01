Children’s Books About the Paralympics, Plus Two New Releases
Happy Sunday, kidlit friends! The Paralympics are this week, so I thought I’d review some great children’s books about them and about disabled athletes. I also review two wonderful new releases.
New Releases
Chang’e on the Moon by Katrina Moore, illustrated by Cornelia Li, translated by Jaime Chu
I collect picture books that retell myths and folklore, and I am thrilled by this gorgeously illustrated new retelling of the Chinese myth “Chang’e on the Moon.” Chang’e and her husband, Hou Yi, live in peace and love one another dearly. Hou Yi is an expert archer, and when too many suns begin appearing in the sky, the Jade Emperor requests Hou Yi’s help in shooting them down. Afterward, he grants Hou Yi an elixir of immortality, but wanting to stay a mortal with his wife, he does not take it. I love Moore’s take on the ending. The end always winds up with Chang’e taking the elixir and becoming immortal and living on the moon, but I love Moore’s empathetic take on it. Back matter includes the tale translated into Chinese. This is a planned series of folktales retold from around the world, and I cannot wait to collect them all!
The Princess in Black and the Kitty Catastrophe by Shannon Hale & Dean Hale, illustrated by Leuyen Pham
My daughter screamed in delight when I opened the package that had an arc of this in it! The early chapter book series The Princess in Black likely needs no introduction. It’s one of the most popular chapter book series, and if you haven’t read them yet, I can’t recommend them highly enough. They’re perfect for burgeoning readers, with lots of illustrations and great line spacing between words and lines. The eleventh book in the series centers an ornery cat who will make life as difficult as possible for Princess Magnolia. But also, maybe she’s the perfect partner for The Princess in Black. As the two learn more about each other, a bored monster stacks goats and harasses the Goat Avenger. But maybe the monster holds the key to how to make the new kitty happy?
Riot Recommendations
Now for some children’s books about disabled athletes and the Paralympic Games!
The Girl Who Figured It Out by Minda Dentler, illustrated by Stephanie Dehennin
Minda Dentler is the first female wheelchair athlete to complete the Ironman World Championship triathlon. In this picture book biography, she relates her story of how she came to compete in the triathlon. As a child in rural India, she developed polio. Unable to afford her care, her parents put her up for adoption, and she was adopted by a family in Washington. One day, as an adult, she felt like something was missing in her life and joined a running club for disabled athletes. She rode a handcycle for the first time and loved it. She began competing in races and honing her skills. Back matter includes more about Minda, polio, the Ironman World Championship, and adaptive equipment.
Tenacious: Fifteen Adventures Alongside Disabled Athletes by Patty Cisneros Prevo, illustrated by Dion MBD
This picture book biography anthology written by a two-time Paralympic gold medalist is phenomenal. It collects 15 mini-biographies of disabled athletes. It can be read in two ways: a lyrical section connects each story, while paragraph-long bios with daily challenges and joys further explore each athlete. Back matter includes more about the author, a glossary, and a timeline of the Paralympics. This is one of my favorite picture books centering disabled athletes. I love the diversity in terms of both disability and other types of diversity, and that we get to hear about each athlete’s daily joys and challenges.
The Mermaid with No Tail by Jessica Long, illustrated by Airin O’Callaghan
This is a fictionalized picture book retelling of Paralympic champion swimmer and gold medalist Jessica Long’s life, written by Long! A mermaid with no tail wants to compete in the Mermaid Games, but the other mermaids make fun of her for being disabled. Her adoptive turtle parents give her the support and encouragement she needs, and with the help of a shark coach, she’s able to build arm strength and compete in the Mermaid Games, surprising the other mermaids.
A Sporting Chance by Lori Alexander, illustrated by Allan Drummond
This is a middle grade nonfiction about Ludwig Guttmann and the creation of the Paralympic Games. Guttman was a German and Jewish physician who escaped to England just before WWII and dedicated his life to the care of people with paraplegia, both in terms of healthcare and in advocating for their rights as human beings. He helped prove the importance of being physical for paraplegic people, which eventually led to the creation of the Paralympic Games. This is an accessible and highly illustration nonfiction.
Bookish Good
Fall Breeze And Cozy Reads Sticker by bookshopbykendra
Listen, it’s not quite fall yet, but it is September, and that’s close enough for me. $3
My daughter’s latest book art is based on the new early reader graphic novel Pencil & Eraser: We Have a Dull-Emma! I love their expressions!
