Children’s Books About School Pictures, Plus 2 Great New Releases

Margaret Kingsbury grew up in a house so crammed with books she couldn’t open a closet door without a book stack tumbling, and she’s brought that same decorative energy to her adult life. Margaret has an MA in English with a concentration in writing and has worked as a bookseller and adjunct English professor. She’s currently a freelance writer and editor, and in addition to Book Riot, her pieces have appeared in School Library Journal, BuzzFeed News, The Lily, Parents, StarTrek.com, and more. She particularly loves children’s books, fantasy, science fiction, horror, graphic novels, and any books with disabled characters. You can read more about her bookish and parenting shenanigans in Book Riot’s twice-weekly The Kids Are All Right newsletter. You can also follow her kidlit bookstagram account @BabyLibrarians , or on Twitter @AReaderlyMom .

Kallie George returns to her Sounds of Nature series with this lovely celebration of mountains and hiking. Three children and an adult are hiking on a mountain in the fall. They hear so many mountain sounds, from crunching leaves as animals scurry to and fro to the whisper of snowflakes drifting from the sky. It’s a lyrical series with rich sensory illustrations. The other two picture books in the series are I Hear You, Forest and I Hear You, Ocean .

Since my daughter’s school pictures were last week, I decided to round up some new children’s books about school pictures. Be sure to check out my list from last year , too!

Taxi Ghost by Sophie Escabasse This is a sweet and magical new middle grade graphic novel that would be a great winter read (I know, I know, we’re not there yet!). Adèle lives in Montreal with her sister and grandmother. It’s winter break, and all her friends are going on vacations to warmer areas while she’s stuck at home. She plans to spend the entire time in the library, but when she gets her first period, she inherits the ability to see ghosts. Unfortunately, her grandmother isn’t much help in learning about her new ability because she’s decided to ignore the ghosts, while her sister didn’t inherit the ability.

Let's Do This







School pictures! Last year, my daughter could wear whatever she wanted, but this year, she had to wear standard school attire (which is similar to a uniform) and was very disappointed. She wanted to dress up like a cat, ha! Here are four recent children’s books about school pictures.

Itty Bitty Betty Blob by Constance Lombardo, illustrated by Micah Player This is a funny picture book about picture day at monster school. Betty knows she should want to be ferocious and menacing for her school picture, but she’d much rather be sweet and good. When she tries to fit in, she just doesn’t feel like herself. When she comes upon a field of beautiful, vibrant flowers, she finds her perfect picture-day outfit. And maybe her friends and family love her just the way she is, flowers and sweetness and all.