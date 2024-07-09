The Best Children’s Books About Hiking to Bring In Your Backpack
Happy Sunday, kidlit friends! As I write this newsletter, my daughter is writing her own story about a kid happening upon three stray kittens on a hike. So I thought I would review four great children’s books about hiking (alas, no cats in these books), plus two fabulous new releases.
New Releases
Gloriana, Presente by Alyssa Reynoso-Morris, illustrated by Doris M. Rodríguez-Graber
Today is Gloriana’s first day of school in a new country. She feels understandably nervous, but Abuela cheers her up by telling her stories about their home in the Dominican Republic, and the two shimmy and shake on the way to school. But Gloriana feels overwhelmed by waves of unfamiliar English at school. She can’t seem to speak, but at home, Abuela helps her with her school anxiety. This is a wonderful back-to-school picture book with lots of Spanish throughout. A Spanish edition will release later this month.
Bridges Instead of Walls by Mavis Staples & Carole Boston Weatherford, illustrated by Steffi Walthall
This is a gorgeously illustrated, verse autobiography of gospel and blues singer and Civil Rights activist Mavis Staples. Staples has teamed up with Carole Boston Weatherford to tell her story. In poems depicting highlights from her life, the text describes a young Staples joining her family in song. The family band initially sang at churches and sometimes on the radio, but as rumors of their singing spread, they landed deals with record labels. They then began to use their voice in the Civil Rights Movement, playing with Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Mavis began singing solos in the ’60s, but she always stayed close to her family. After reading this, we listened to some of her and her family’s music. This is a bit on the dense side for a picture book, so better for elementary school readers.
Riot Recommendations
If you’ve been following this newsletter for long, you probably know that I love hiking. We’ve been taking our daughter on hikes since she was born, and she’s a great trail walker. Here are four children’s books for a variety of ages about hiking.
Bookscape Board Books: The Great Outdoors by Ingela P Arrhenius
These bookscape board books have really cool edges that toddles will enjoy getting their hands on (and babies their mouths on). This one shows people in a variety of outdoor spaces enjoying themselves. One hikes by a lake, another cycles up a mountain by mountain goats, and some climb snowy mountains. The art is cute and colorful.
From Park to Playa by Nell Cross Beckerman, illustrated by Sophie Diao
This joyful, lyrical picture book takes place on the Los Angeles trail Park to Playa. It follows different people as they make their way along the long trail that winds its way from quiet town paths up and up hills and to the sandy beach. It’s a book about finding nature even in cities and celebrating the natural world. Back matter includes more information about the trail and about finding nature no matter where you live.
T Is for Trails: A Hiking Alphabet by Judy Young, illustrated by Sharisse Steber
This is a fascinating and inclusive alphabetical picture book. Each page gives a short lyrical verse for each letter, an in-depth discussion of an aspect of trail hiking and/or nature, and a recommended trail starting with the alphabetical letter. There are multiple ways to read this: for younger kids, follow the lyrical portions and talk about the illustrations. Older kids will enjoy learning more in the nonfiction section and looking up the trails. The vibrant illustrations depict people of all ages, races, and abilities hiking diverse trails in all the seasons.
Hike It: An Introduction to Camping, Hiking, and Backpacking through the U.S.A. by Iron Tazz, illustrated by Martin Stanev
This illustrated nonfiction for middle grade readers explores 20 national parks and their trails, from Yosemite to Yellowstone to Olympic National Park and more. Tazz also gives kid-friendly hiking advice, like the ten essentials list to bring on every hike and tips for going to the bathroom. This is a great book for kids going to any national parks this year.
A super hot afternoon means lots reading inside. My daughter started going through my books-to-review pile and really loved this one — Graphs by David A. Adler, illustrated by Edward Miller.
