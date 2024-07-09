The Best Children’s Books About Hiking to Bring In Your Backpack

Margaret Kingsbury grew up in a house so crammed with books she couldn’t open a closet door without a book stack tumbling, and she’s brought that same decorative energy to her adult life. Margaret has an MA in English with a concentration in writing and has worked as a bookseller and adjunct English professor. She’s currently a freelance writer and editor, and in addition to Book Riot, her pieces have appeared in School Library Journal, BuzzFeed News, The Lily, Parents, StarTrek.com, and more. She particularly loves children’s books, fantasy, science fiction, horror, graphic novels, and any books with disabled characters. You can read more about her bookish and parenting shenanigans in Book Riot’s twice-weekly The Kids Are All Right newsletter. You can also follow her kidlit bookstagram account @BabyLibrarians , or on Twitter @AReaderlyMom .

Today is Gloriana’s first day of school in a new country. She feels understandably nervous, but Abuela cheers her up by telling her stories about their home in the Dominican Republic, and the two shimmy and shake on the way to school. But Gloriana feels overwhelmed by waves of unfamiliar English at school. She can’t seem to speak, but at home, Abuela helps her with her school anxiety. This is a wonderful back-to-school picture book with lots of Spanish throughout. A Spanish edition will release later this month.

Happy Sunday, kidlit friends! As I write this newsletter, my daughter is writing her own story about a kid happening upon three stray kittens on a hike. So I thought I would review four great children’s books about hiking (alas, no cats in these books), plus two fabulous new releases.

Bridges Instead of Walls by Mavis Staples & Carole Boston Weatherford, illustrated by Steffi Walthall This is a gorgeously illustrated, verse autobiography of gospel and blues singer and Civil Rights activist Mavis Staples. Staples has teamed up with Carole Boston Weatherford to tell her story. In poems depicting highlights from her life, the text describes a young Staples joining her family in song. The family band initially sang at churches and sometimes on the radio, but as rumors of their singing spread, they landed deals with record labels. They then began to use their voice in the Civil Rights Movement, playing with Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Mavis began singing solos in the ’60s, but she always stayed close to her family. After reading this, we listened to some of her and her family’s music. This is a bit on the dense side for a picture book, so better for elementary school readers.

If you’ve been following this newsletter for long, you probably know that I love hiking. We’ve been taking our daughter on hikes since she was born, and she’s a great trail walker. Here are four children’s books for a variety of ages about hiking.

Bookscape Board Books: The Great Outdoors by Ingela P Arrhenius These bookscape board books have really cool edges that toddles will enjoy getting their hands on (and babies their mouths on). This one shows people in a variety of outdoor spaces enjoying themselves. One hikes by a lake, another cycles up a mountain by mountain goats, and some climb snowy mountains. The art is cute and colorful.