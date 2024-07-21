Butterflies & Friendly Ghosts in These Fantastic Children’s Books

And here’s another sweet ghostly picture book! Maybe I should’ve saved it for Halloween roundups, but it pairs so well with my previous new release pick. Little Ghost has lived in the same house with his mom for a hundred years, but he’s never once tried to make friends with any of the neighbors. He’s too shy, and he worries he might scare them. When a new girl moves in next door, however, he can’t help but notice they have a lot in common. He so wants to be her friend. Halloween is the next day, so he hatches the perfect plan: He’ll dress up for Halloween and pretend to be a trick-or-treater! The two hit it off, but how will Little Ghost continue the friendship after Halloween?