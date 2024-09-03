Brand New Science Fiction and Fantasy in Translation to Start September

In the aftermath of a divine war that shattered the world, humanity made a deal with the devious god Kluehnn. For a price that has left humanity indebted for eternity, he has promised to restore the world to what it was before the war. Hakara is a survivor who definitely was not consulted on this deal. She wants only to keep herself and her sister safe, but when the two are forced to flee their homeland, Hakara is forced to abandon her sister. Now on the wrong side of the world, Hakara joins a force of workers who must mine gems for Kluehnn and thus discovers she has magic powers. And soon, she discovers that her sister is alive… and those rebelling against the pact with Kluehnn can help rescue her.