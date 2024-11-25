Boys Reading Less, Librarians Covering Pictures, READING RAINBOW, & More KidLit News

Margaret Kingsbury grew up in a house so crammed with books she couldn’t open a closet door without a book stack tumbling, and she’s brought that same decorative energy to her adult life. Margaret has an MA in English with a concentration in writing and has worked as a bookseller and adjunct English professor. She’s currently a freelance writer and editor, and in addition to Book Riot, her pieces have appeared in School Library Journal, BuzzFeed News, The Lily, Parents, StarTrek.com, and more. She particularly loves children’s books, fantasy, science fiction, horror, graphic novels, and any books with disabled characters. You can read more about her bookish and parenting shenanigans in Book Riot’s twice-weekly The Kids Are All Right newsletter. You can also follow her kidlit bookstagram account @BabyLibrarians , or on Twitter @AReaderlyMom .

According to a National Literacy Trust report , 34.6% of UK 8- to 18-year-olds enjoy reading in their free time, with only 28.2% of boys enjoying reading compared to 40.5% of girls. This is an 8.8% drop compared to last year.

It’s hard to keep up with all the latest news and discussions about children’s books and publishing, so I’m helping out by doing it for you. Here are a few articles that caught my attention recently, from kids reading less to librarians covering images of nudity and interviews with Native American children’s book authors.

I’m seeing a lot of conversation about this study online, and, of course, it’s a concerning statistic for people in the kidlit community. I think the reasons kids no longer enjoy reading as much are complex and include many factors, like COVID-19 anxiety, learning gaps, an increase in screens, and published books not being of interest to this age group.

I have seen some people posting specifically about how boys don’t enjoy reading as much as girls because of toxic masculinity and being unable to read books with girl main characters, but I’m not so sure about this. I worked for 12 years at a bookstore shelving books for 6- to 18-year-olds. I frequently had mothers come in and ask for “books with boy protagonists” because their sons weren’t reading. They bought into the idea that boys should only read about boys.

However, tween boys who asked me for book recommendations never asked for that. They wanted books to read like Captain Underpants, Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Dog Man, science fiction, or LEGO or Minecraft books. They didn’t care if a girl starred in the book or not. They wanted slapstick humor and cool sci-fi and building stuff. And there’s just not much of that out there, especially once kids graduate from middle grade.

To be clear, girls asked me for recommendations like this, too! My daughter is a huge Dog Man fan. It’s harder to find humor and sci-fi for kids. Maybe kids would enjoy reading more if those types of books were available. I do think it’s more complicated than just having these books available, but it wouldn’t hurt. I could write a lot more on this topic, but I think I’ll stop here!

School Librarians Alter Illustrations To Avoid Book Bans

Knowing beloved children’s books might be banned for indecency due to nudity, some school librarians are choosing instead to alter illustrations to cover nudity. In an article for the School Library Journal, one librarian describes drawing shorts on the protagonist in No, David! Another has covered images of a breastfeeding mom in Zonia’s Rain Forest. What a horrible, harrowing decision to have to make. Yet, I admire these librarians and their ingenuity in the face of fascism and censorship.