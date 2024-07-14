Who Needs Sleep? 11 Books That’ll Keep You Up Reading All Night Long

Liberty Hardy is an unrepentant velocireader, writer, bitey mad lady, and tattoo canvas. Turn-ons include books, books and books. Her favorite exclamation is “Holy cats!” Liberty reads more than should be legal, sleeps very little, frequently writes on her belly with Sharpie markers, and when she dies, she’s leaving her body to library science. Until then, she lives with her three cats, Millay, Farrokh, and Zevon, in Maine. She is also right behind you. Just kidding! She’s too busy reading. Twitter: @MissLiberty

What was the last book that kept you up reading all night? For me, it was Old Soul by Susan Barker, coming out in January of 2025. This horror novel about a mysterious woman who leaves death in her wake had me flipping the pages until I knew all the answers. (It’s also creepy as hell, another reason to keep the lights on!) A book that you can’t put down is widely considered the mark of a great read, and we are lucky to have so many being published every month! To help you whittle down some fantastic choices, we have this list of 11 books that’ll keep you up reading all night long!

These are the first 11 titles that popped into my head when I thought of books I couldn’t put down, not even to sleep. There’s something on the list for everyone! There’s universe-hopping and sentient robots for sci-fi lovers; gripping thrillers and mysteries about kidnappings and killers; a puzzle involving a creepy house and a creature made with grief and love for horror fans; a fabulous revenge fantasy tale; an intense underwater ordeal for adventure fans; an all-consuming story of a love affair for romance readers; and even a weird tale that can only be classified as a WTF journey. Get ready to burn the midnight oil, readers, with these compelling novels!