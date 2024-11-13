Books for Native American Heritage Month!

Let’s start with Why Indigenous Literatures Matter by Daniel Heath Justice, an enrolled member of the Cherokee Nation and a faculty member in First Nations and Indigenous Studies and English at the University of British Columbia. Why Indigenous Literatures Matter discusses the unique qualities of Indigenous Literatures and the importance of decolonizing your approach to engaging with Indigenous writers’ work. Justice’s writing is incredibly accessible, and he clearly defines his terms and walks readers through his thought process. This book is a great one to read before jumping into your Indigenous Lit TBR pile. Plus, it includes a host of more books by Native authors.