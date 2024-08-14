Books Centered Around Book Clubs

Erica Ezeifedi, Associate Editor, is a transplant from Nashville, TN that has settled in the North East. In addition to being a writer, she has worked as a victim advocate and in public libraries, where she has focused on creating safe spaces for queer teens, mentorship, and providing test prep instruction free to students. Outside of work, much of her free time is spent looking for her next great read and planning her next snack. Find her on Twitter at @Erica_Eze_ .

We love a bookish book ’round these parts and have quite a few lists dedicated to highlighting books about books. I wanted to get even more specific for the sake of this list, though, and shout out some books that are centered around book clubs.

One thing that will become apparent as you read through this list is how rebellious book clubs can be. There are underground book clubs dedicated to a local town’s actual interests, and even book clubs that serve to counter military regimes, for instance. No matter what their ultimate goal is, the book clubs in these books are epicenters of change, both personal and communal.