10 Books About Neurodivergence for Newly Diagnosed Adults

CJ Connor is a cozy mystery and romance writer whose main goal in life is to make their dog proud. They are a Pitch Wars alumnus and an Author Mentor Match R9 mentor. Their debut mystery novel BOARD TO DEATH is forthcoming from Kensington Books. Twitter: @cjconnorwrites | cjconnorwrites.com

Being diagnosed with autism at 26 was simultaneously a relieving and lonely experience. It consoled me to know that some traits I’ve felt ashamed of in life—my difficulties with social situations, my intense passion for reading and fictional worlds—are integral parts of me. It helped me make peace with who I am. But there aren’t many outlets for adults to talk about being neurodivergent or find accommodations that work for them. So, in the months following, I read a lot of books about autism in search of the advice and belonging I couldn’t always find in real life.

These 10 books about neurodivergence are all helpful resources for late-diagnosed readers. Some focus on specific conditions like autism, ADHD, or dyslexia but have points that may resonate with neurodivergent readers on a broader level. Others have a more general focus. Also, while the focus here is recommendations for newly diagnosed readers, these books can also be helpful for undiagnosed readers who are questioning whether they might be neurodivergent or readers who have known they are neurodivergent for many years.