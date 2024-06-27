All Up in Your Grill

Rebecca Joines Schinsky is the executive director of product and ecommerce at Riot New Media Group. She co-hosts All the Books! and the Book Riot Podcast. Follow her on Twitter: @rebeccaschinsky .

It’s about time the cookout had a glow-up, don’t you think? Don’t get me wrong, I love a burgers-and-dogs situation, but sometimes a little extra effort can make a big difference. Whether you’re having folks over to fire up the grill before heading out to Fourth of July fireworks or planning a backyard hang for no reason at all, step your game up with these great books and gather ’round the grill for a memorable meal.

Before you start planning the menu, pick up Priya Parker’s The Art of Gathering and learn how to host a meaningful event that won’t blend into the memories of every other barbecue your guests have ever attended. Parker is serious about helping us have more fun and build deeper connections, and the book is packed with tips about low-effort actions that yield high rewards.