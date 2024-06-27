All Up in Your Grill
It’s about time the cookout had a glow-up, don’t you think? Don’t get me wrong, I love a burgers-and-dogs situation, but sometimes a little extra effort can make a big difference. Whether you’re having folks over to fire up the grill before heading out to Fourth of July fireworks or planning a backyard hang for no reason at all, step your game up with these great books and gather ’round the grill for a memorable meal.
Before you start planning the menu, pick up Priya Parker’s The Art of Gathering and learn how to host a meaningful event that won’t blend into the memories of every other barbecue your guests have ever attended. Parker is serious about helping us have more fun and build deeper connections, and the book is packed with tips about low-effort actions that yield high rewards.
Home cooks rave about Mark Bittman’s series of Everything cookbooks, and for good reason. How to Grill Everything does exactly what it says on the tin. With more than 1,000 recipes ranging from appetizers to main dishes to dessert (yes, you can grill dessert!), Bittman’s hefty tome more than earns its keep. If you’re going to own one grilling cookbook, this is it.
For something even more comprehensive, try The Complete Summer Cookbook from America’s Test Kitchen. ATK recipes are rigorously tested and wonderfully reliable, so you can set your hosting worries aside and focus on mixing up the perfect summer cocktail, packing a delightful picnic, and making the most of your latest farmers’ market bounty.
One of the things that separates good cooks from great ones is the ability to take familiar dishes and elevate them into mind-blowing experiences. For my money, Rodney Scott, the James Beard Award-winning proprietor of Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ in Charleston, South Carolina, is the best in the game, and I grew up in Kansas City, the barbecue capital of the world. In Rodney Scott’s World of BBQ, which is the first cookbook by a Black pitmaster (!), Scott reveals the secret to his signature spare ribs, smoked turkey, and a slew of side dishes including hush puppies so good, you’ll never want to shut up about them.
And now one for the veggiesauruses. All of the books I’ve featured here include some meat-free recipes, but what if you want veggies to be the main attraction? Don’t just stick a bunch of peppers on a kebab and call it a day. In Vegetables on Fire, Brooke Levy serves up inventive vegetarian dishes that are packed with flavor and feel just as substantial as a meatier menu.
Now go forth and give your taste buds—and your best buds—something to talk about.
