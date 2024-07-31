Bookish Items to Spice Up and Simplify Your Book Reviews

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Katie Moench is a librarian, runner, and lover of baked goods. A school librarian in the Upper Midwest, Katie lives with her husband and dog and spends her free time drinking coffee, trying new recipes, and adding to her TBR. View All posts by Katie Moench

As many readers will tell you, reflecting on and rating what you’ve read can be one of the most enjoyable parts of the reading process. Whether you privately rate and track books that you’ve read or enjoy sharing your reviews with friends or online, having a system to help your review process makes it easier to collect your thoughts about your reading. Rating and tracking the books you read can help you not only recap what you’ve just read but also allow you to learn more about your own reading tastes and pick out something engaging for your next reading choice. Whether your reviews take the place of jotting down notes and favorite quotes as you read or you use an official star rating, book reviews are an opportunity to reflect on individual titles and your reading tastes as a whole. Below, you’ll find a variety of bookish goods to help you with your reviews, whatever your process is. You’ll find stamps and notepads to help you do longer reviews, and stamps and stickers for a quick rating. You can easily pair these items with your existing reading log, whether that means recording titles in a journal, keeping a digital log, or putting reviews into the books themselves. However and why-ever you review, these book review bookish goods will help you streamline your thoughts and track your favorite books.