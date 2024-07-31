Bookish Items to Spice Up and Simplify Your Book Reviews
As many readers will tell you, reflecting on and rating what you’ve read can be one of the most enjoyable parts of the reading process. Whether you privately rate and track books that you’ve read or enjoy sharing your reviews with friends or online, having a system to help your review process makes it easier to collect your thoughts about your reading. Rating and tracking the books you read can help you not only recap what you’ve just read but also allow you to learn more about your own reading tastes and pick out something engaging for your next reading choice. Whether your reviews take the place of jotting down notes and favorite quotes as you read or you use an official star rating, book reviews are an opportunity to reflect on individual titles and your reading tastes as a whole.
Below, you’ll find a variety of bookish goods to help you with your reviews, whatever your process is. You’ll find stamps and notepads to help you do longer reviews, and stamps and stickers for a quick rating. You can easily pair these items with your existing reading log, whether that means recording titles in a journal, keeping a digital log, or putting reviews into the books themselves. However and why-ever you review, these book review bookish goods will help you streamline your thoughts and track your favorite books.
If you like to add book reviews to your bullet journal, pick up this stamp to help you track titles, authors, ratings, and favorite characters. $18+
If your favorite way to read is curled up with a cat, check out this cute, shelf-shaped stamp. $28+
This cool purple and white book review pad will help you easily keep track of star ratings, spice level, favorite quotes, and reading format. $9
If you like to jot down notes for your review as you read, this bookmark sized review template will be perfect for you! $9
For the ebook lovers, this digital book review download kit also includes a template for series reviews, a page for favorite quotes, and a place to track overall star ratings for your library. $3
This printable template for printing book reviews on sticky notes is perfect for a classroom or for someone who wants to tuck their book reviews inside the book. $3
Whatever you like to track, these stamps come in nine different options to help you rate anything from romance to horror. $9+
This printable will help you create the most adorable, miniature file folders to journal your book reviews. $6
Easily track your reading and star ratings with this washi tape that’s perfect for a reading journal or the inside cover of a book. $7
Use these adorable, colorful stickers to track reading formats and five-star ratings. $6
Want to include covers in your reviews, but don’t have a printer? Get customized covers in sets of six or twelve printed and mailed to you! $6+
Easily turn any blank page into a review with these pretty stickers. $4
If you need a pretty journal or notebook to put your reviews in, check out our Bookriot Read Harder log as well as some reading journal inspiration. And of course, we have plenty of other bookish goods for you to peruse!