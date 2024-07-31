cat stamps
The Goods

Bookish Items to Spice Up and Simplify Your Book Reviews

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Katie Moench

Contributor

Katie Moench is a librarian, runner, and lover of baked goods. A school librarian in the Upper Midwest, Katie lives with her husband and dog and spends her free time drinking coffee, trying new recipes, and adding to her TBR.

View All posts by Katie Moench

As many readers will tell you, reflecting on and rating what you’ve read can be one of the most enjoyable parts of the reading process. Whether you privately rate and track books that you’ve read or enjoy sharing your reviews with friends or online, having a system to help your review process makes it easier to collect your thoughts about your reading. Rating and tracking the books you read can help you not only recap what you’ve just read but also allow you to learn more about your own reading tastes and pick out something engaging for your next reading choice. Whether your reviews take the place of jotting down notes and favorite quotes as you read or you use an official star rating, book reviews are an opportunity to reflect on individual titles and your reading tastes as a whole.

Below, you’ll find a variety of bookish goods to help you with your reviews, whatever your process is. You’ll find stamps and notepads to help you do longer reviews, and stamps and stickers for a quick rating. You can easily pair these items with your existing reading log, whether that means recording titles in a journal, keeping a digital log, or putting reviews into the books themselves. However and why-ever you review, these book review bookish goods will help you streamline your thoughts and track your favorite books.

Book Review stamp mounted on wood
Image from EmadamArtDesign on Etsy.

If you like to add book reviews to your bullet journal, pick up this stamp to help you track titles, authors, ratings, and favorite characters. $18+

Book review stamp that looks like a bookshelf with books and cats on it
Image from ScrawlStudio1 on Etsy.

If your favorite way to read is curled up with a cat, check out this cute, shelf-shaped stamp. $28+

Purple and white book review pad
Image from LoveLetterBookstore on Etsy.

This cool purple and white book review pad will help you easily keep track of star ratings, spice level, favorite quotes, and reading format. $9

Bookmark book review template
Image from KynYouBelieveIt on Etsy

If you like to jot down notes for your review as you read, this bookmark sized review template will be perfect for you! $9

Digital book review template shown on white tablet with stylus
Image from MyDailyPlansCo on Etsy

For the ebook lovers, this digital book review download kit also includes a template for series reviews, a page for favorite quotes, and a place to track overall star ratings for your library. $3

Printable template for book review post its
Image from P is ForPlanner on Etsy

This printable template for printing book reviews on sticky notes is perfect for a classroom or for someone who wants to tuck their book reviews inside the book. $3

Four wooden stamps with stars, flames, hearts, and bombs to rate books
Image from TheIslandWood on Etsy

Whatever you like to track, these stamps come in nine different options to help you rate anything from romance to horror. $9+

Book journal with small book covers on pink file folders with reviews inside
Image from KatieReadsFiction on Etsy

This printable will help you create the most adorable, miniature file folders to journal your book reviews. $6

White and black washi tape with stars
Image from LAOMIS on Etsy

Easily track your reading and star ratings with this washi tape that’s perfect for a reading journal or the inside cover of a book. $7

Pink stickers for five star ratings and different book formats
Image from CozyBookSleeve on Etsy

Use these adorable, colorful stickers to track reading formats and five-star ratings. $6

Twelve miniature book covers on a pink background
Image from hnnhmadestudio on Etsy

Want to include covers in your reviews, but don’t have a printer? Get customized covers in sets of six or twelve printed and mailed to you! $6+

Pastel, book review themed stickers
Image from StoneRidgeStickers on Etsy

Easily turn any blank page into a review with these pretty stickers. $4

If you need a pretty journal or notebook to put your reviews in, check out our Bookriot Read Harder log as well as some reading journal inspiration. And of course, we have plenty of other bookish goods for you to peruse!