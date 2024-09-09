Stephanie Meyer’s MIDNIGHT SUN to be Adapted as an Animated Series and More Book News!
It’s cover reveal time, book friends! Let’s start off with this stunning cover for The Singular Life of Aria Patel by Samira Ahmed. This one hits shelves on May 13, 2025.
And here’s the cover of Kate Folk’s Sky Daddy. This novel is set to be published by Random House on April 08, 2025.
Middle grade readers, you’re going to love the cover of Sydney Dunlap’s Racing the Clouds. It’s out from North Star Editions on February 18, 2024.
Stephanie Meyer’s Midnight Sun is being adapted into an animated series for Netflix. Midnight Sun is a novel from the Twilight series that retells the story from Edward’s perspective.
Top Chef host Kristen Kish is publishing her debut memoir! Accidentally on Purpose will be out from Little, Brown and Company on April 22, 2025.
The BBC has revealed the cast of its upcoming Lord of the Flies adaptation. David McKenna will play Piggy alongside Winston Sawyers as Ralph, Lox Pratt as Jack, Isaac Talbut as Simon, and Thomas Connor as Roger. Noah and Cassius Flemyng have been cast as the twins Sam and Eric, with Cornelius Brandreth as Maurice and Tom Page-Turner as Bill. The series is currently filming in Malaysia.
Here’s the first trailer for the upcoming film adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s The Nickel Boys. The film from Orion Pictures and Amazon MGM Studios will begin a limited theatrical release on October 25.
NaNoWriMo is receiving backlash after supporting the use of AI. My thoughts on this? Let’s not do NaNoWriMo this year. I’ll share some alternatives soon!
Such Lovely Skin by Tatiana Schlote-Bonne (Page Street YA, September 17)
I mentioned this in a recent The Fright Stuff newsletter, but horror video games scare the heck out of me. After reading Tatiana Schlote-Bonne’s new novel Such Lovely Skin, I feel totally validated in my fear. This novel is so creepy, and it’s coming out next week! So it’s time to prepare your shelves because you won’t want to pass this one up.
Such Lovely Skin follows Viv, who has had quite a difficult summer after causing an accident that killed her little sister. But now Viv is ready to move on to the next chapter of her life. So she finally returns to Twitch, hoping she can make enough money off of streaming to offer her parents penance for what she has done. Then something strange happens. While playing a horror game, an NPC asks Viv for a secret, and she finally tells the truth about what happened to her sister. Little does Viv know that by doing so, she has welcomed a demonic mimic into her life.
Sleep Tight by J.H. Markert
Ruin Road by Lamar Giles
So Witches We Became by Jill Baguchinsky
So Thirsty by Rachel Harrison
Us Fools by Nora Lange
Hum by Helen Phillips
