Stephanie Meyer’s MIDNIGHT SUN to be Adapted as an Animated Series and More Book News!

Emily has a PhD in English from the University of Southern Mississippi, MS, and she has an MFA in Creative Writing from GCSU in Milledgeville, GA, home of Flannery O’Connor. She spends her free time reading, watching horror movies and musicals, cuddling cats, Instagramming pictures of cats, and blogging/podcasting about books with the ladies over at #BookSquadGoals (www.booksquadgoals.com). She can be reached at emily.ecm@gmail.com.

Middle grade readers, you’re going to love the cover of Sydney Dunlap’s Racing the Clouds . It’s out from North Star Editions on February 18, 2024.

And here’s the cover of Kate Folk’s Sky Daddy . This novel is set to be published by Random House on April 08, 2025.

It’s cover reveal time, book friends! Let’s start off with this stunning cover for The Singular Life of Aria Patel by Samira Ahmed. This one hits shelves on May 13, 2025.

Wow, holidays are the worst. I really missed you last Monday. I didn’t know what to do with myself without having this special time to share book stuff with my Book Riot friends. Thankfully, we’re back, and it’s time once again to get into everything happening in the world of books. Let’s never have a holiday again.

Stephanie Meyer’s Midnight Sun is being adapted into an animated series for Netflix. Midnight Sun is a novel from the Twilight series that retells the story from Edward’s perspective.

Top Chef host Kristen Kish is publishing her debut memoir! Accidentally on Purpose will be out from Little, Brown and Company on April 22, 2025.

The BBC has revealed the cast of its upcoming Lord of the Flies adaptation. David McKenna will play Piggy alongside Winston Sawyers as Ralph, Lox Pratt as Jack, Isaac Talbut as Simon, and Thomas Connor as Roger. Noah and Cassius Flemyng have been cast as the twins Sam and Eric, with Cornelius Brandreth as Maurice and Tom Page-Turner as Bill. The series is currently filming in Malaysia.

Here’s the first trailer for the upcoming film adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s The Nickel Boys. The film from Orion Pictures and Amazon MGM Studios will begin a limited theatrical release on October 25.

NaNoWriMo is receiving backlash after supporting the use of AI. My thoughts on this? Let’s not do NaNoWriMo this year. I’ll share some alternatives soon!

Book Riot Recommends

Hi, welcome to everyone’s favorite segment of Book Radar called Book Riot Recommends. This is where I’ll talk to you about all the books I’m reading, the books I’m loving, and the books I can’t wait to read and love in the near future. I think you’re going to love them too!