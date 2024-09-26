Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi to Star in WUTHERING HEIGHTS and More Book News!

Critics are unimpressed with the casting choices of the new WUTHERING HEIGHTS adaptation. Plus, more book news from across the internet!

I’m back with more bookish news for you to check out, book recommendations for you to read, cats for you to love, and much more. Now, let’s talk about those books. They’re certainly not going to talk about themselves. Book Deals and Reveals I’m in love with this cover of Awakened by A.E. Osworth. It was designed by Caitlin Sacks, with an illustration by Andreea Dumuta. What can we expect from this book? “A coven of trans witches battles an evil AI in the magical coming-of-middle-age romp about love, loss, drag shows, and late capitalism.” Can’t wait! It’s out on April 29, 2025.