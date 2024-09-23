ONE HUNDRED YEARS OF SOLITUDE Director Alex García López Discusses Adapting the Epic Novel and More Book News!
Happy fall, y’all! We’re officially in the best time of the year, and I am SO HAPPY. We made it through summer! Today, I treated myself to an apple cider and a nice, long walk around the neighborhood to finish my audiobook and check out the fall foliage. It’s time for us to live our best lives, book people. Let’s talk about boooooooks.
Book Deals and Reveals
Here’s the cover of When the Harvest Comes, a novel from Electric Lit editor-in-chief Denne Michele Norris. It’s out from Random House on April 15, 2025.
Electric Literature has also shared the cover of Casualties of Truth, the new novel by Lauren Francis-Sharma. It will be published by Grove Atlantic on February 11th, 2025.
LGBTQ Reads gave us an exciting cover reveal this week as well. Check out the cover of the YA horror novel Hall of Shadows by Mariah Stillbrook. This one’s out later this year in November!
In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, director Alex García López discussed the daunting task of adapting a novel as epic as One Hundred Years of Solitude by Gabriel García Márquez. The 16-episode series will be split into two seasons, and it premieres this December on Netflix.
The audiobook version of Pedro Almodóvar’s The Last Dream will be narrated by Michael Cera, Rachel Weisz, Colman Domingo, among others. Almodóvar’s English language debut of short story collections is out this week.
Gay Bar author Jeremy Atherton Lin has a new novel on the horizon! And it’s all about love. Deep House: The Gayest Love Story Ever Told will be out on June 3, 2025.
Netflix has announced that more have joined the cast of People We Meet on Vacation, an adaptation of the Emily Henry novel of the same name. Leads Tom Blyth and Emily Bader are now joined by Jameela Jamil, Lukas Gage, Lucien Laviscount, and Sarah Catherine Hook.
Jo Nesbø is adapting his horror novel The Night House into a film. The author will team up with Fredrik Wikström Nicastro (A Man Called Otto) of Hope Studios and Jesper Ganslandt, co-creator and director of Snabba Cash.
Book Riot Recommends
Hi, welcome to everyone’s favorite segment of Book Radar called Book Riot Recommends. This is where I’ll talk to you about all the books I’m reading, the books I’m loving, and the books I can’t wait to read and love in the near future. I think you’re going to love them too!
Prepare Your Shelves
All the Hearts You Eat by Hailey Piper
I know what you really want to read this October: a queer gothic horror novel by Bram Stoker Award-winning author Hailey Piper. I can’t think of a more ideal fall read than this book. It’s got mystery. It’s got a dark, creepy setting. It’s got small-town folklore. It’s got ghosts. So prepare your shelves, because this is definitely a must-read for spooky season.
All the Hearts You Eat begins with a haunting mystery. Ivory discovers the dead body of Cabrina Brite, lying on the beach next to a mysterious poem. It seems she was trying to swim from Cape Morning to Ghost Cat Island, a place all the townspeople whisper about. But why was she trying to go there? And how did she end up dead?
The mystery of Cabrina’s death eats at Ivory, consuming her every waking moment. She even starts to hallucinate the ghost of Cabrina. But is it a hallucination? It turns out Cabrina’s friends have also seen the same ghost and are haunted by the same questions about their friend’s disappearance.
What I’m Reading This Week
Scam Goddess by Laci Mosley
The Eyes Are the Best Part by Monika Kim
Sleep Tight by J.H. Markert
So Thirsty by Rachel Harrison
The Familiar by Leigh Bardugo
The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches by Sangu Mandanna
Monday Memes
Bookstagrammers, I think we should all start posing with books like this: holding books like men hold fish. This made me giggle.
And Here’s A Cat Picture!
Murray and Remy love the reading chair. And now that it’s fall, they’ve got the blankie out as well. All of this is for them.
Normally I say I hope you have a good week, but heck, I hope you have a good FALL! We made it! Time to thrive, my bookish brethren. See you on Thursday.