ONE HUNDRED YEARS OF SOLITUDE Director Alex García López Discusses Adapting the Epic Novel and More Book News!

Here’s the cover of When the Harvest Comes, a novel from Electric Lit editor-in-chief Denne Michele Norris. It’s out from Random House on April 15, 2025.

Electric Literature has also shared the cover of Casualties of Truth, the new novel by Lauren Francis-Sharma. It will be published by Grove Atlantic on February 11th, 2025.

LGBTQ Reads gave us an exciting cover reveal this week as well. Check out the cover of the YA horror novel Hall of Shadows by Mariah Stillbrook. This one’s out later this year in November!