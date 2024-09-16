Stephen King’s SALEM’S LOT Adaptation Gets a Trailer and More Book News!

Emily has a PhD in English from the University of Southern Mississippi, MS, and she has an MFA in Creative Writing from GCSU in Milledgeville, GA, home of Flannery O’Connor. She spends her free time reading, watching horror movies and musicals, cuddling cats, Instagramming pictures of cats, and blogging/podcasting about books with the ladies over at #BookSquadGoals (www.booksquadgoals.com). She can be reached at emily.ecm@gmail.com.

It’s Monday. And you know what that means. We’re back, book friends. Back with another round of book things for you to sink your teeth into so you can get your week started off right. I’ve got my freshest cup of coffee and lots of piping hot book tea, so let’s jump right into the good stuff.

Here’s the cover of activist Amanda Nguyen’s new memoir Saving Five: A Memoir of Hope . Nguyen says she wrote this novel “for every survivor. It will be published on March 4, 2025.

Mean Girls star Angourie Rice has co-written a YA novel with her mother Kate Rice, and we’ve got the cover reveal right here . Stuck Up and Stupid is a modern retelling of Pride and Prejudice. It will be available on May 6, 2025.

Christine Calella’s Liar’s Kingdom is a fun new twist on the “Cinderella” story, and here’s the cover reveal ! This one’s out on January 14, 2025 from Page Street Publishing.

Check out the cover for the children’s book Anything by Rebecca Stead , illustrated by Gracey Zhang. We’re getting this one on April 29, 2025.

We’ve finally gotten a trailer (and a poster) for the new Salem’s Lot movie, based on the novel by Stephen King! Salem’s Lot premieres on Max on October 3.

Lilly Wachowski has signed on to co-produce an animated adaptation of the dark fantasy YA novel Hell Followed With Us by Andrew Joseph White.

It Ends with Us producers Wayfarer Studios are working on a new literary adaptation. This time, they’re aiming to adapt The Love of My Afterlife by Kirsty Greenwood.

Beloved literacy ambassador and librarian Mychal Threets is publishing a book! The soon-to-be-published author says his debut picture book I’m So Happy You’re Here, illustrated by Lorraine Nam, “is dedicated to the library kids, to the library grown-ups, to my friends, to my family.” Expect to see it hit shelves in 2026.

Book Riot Recommends

Hi, welcome to everyone’s favorite segment of Book Radar called Book Riot Recommends. This is where I’ll talk to you about all the books I’m reading, the books I’m loving, and the books I can’t wait to read and love in the near future. I think you’re going to love them too!

Prepare Your Shelves

The Message by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World, October 1) I’m so ready for a new book by Ta-Nehisi Coates, especially one that’s about writing. But from the sounds of it, this one is so much more. I have not had the opportunity to read this one just yet, but I do know I have cherished every book I’ve read from this author so far. So I think I can confidently say that this one is worth preparing your shelves for. I can’t wait to talk about it with all of you after we’ve read it. While Coates originally set out to write a book about writing, this book, told through three intertwining essays, ended up being a reflection on deeper questions. How do our stories expose truths about our lived realities? How does the way we tell our narratives distort our own beliefs in and connection to reality? Through these essays, Coates takes us with him on his first trip to Africa, then to Columbia, South Carolina, where his own book is banned, then to Palestine, where he reflects on the national narratives and how they skew our perspectives on conflicts outside of the US. At a time when America is at a turning point and personal narratives and beliefs have become such an influence on how we perceive truth, Ta-Nehisi Coates’ The Message feels more important than ever.

What I’m Reading This Week

Gaslight by Miles Joris-Peyrafitte and Sara Shepard

The Eyes Are the Best Part by Monika Kim

Sleep Tight by J.H. Markert

So Witches We Became by Jill Baguchinsky

So Thirsty by Rachel Harrison

Us Fools by Nora Lange

Hum by Helen Phillips

Monday Memes

Of course, we watched the VMAs last week, and the memes have not disappointed. Especially the bookish VMA memes. Thank you, internet. (Seriously, if you see more of these, especially Sabrina Carpenter kissing an alien, send them my way.)

And Here’s A Cat Picture!

You can tell Remy has taken over this office chair because it is completely covered in cat hair. We’re not even trying to fight it anymore. This is officially Remy’s office chair. I can’t say no to that face.

And…that’s it for Monday’s Book Radar. It went by so fast! Thanks so much, as always, for hanging out with me, and I will see you on Thursday for more book things (and cat pictures)!

Emily