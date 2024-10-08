Dakota Fanning to Adapt Paris Hilton’s Memoir and More Book News!

Want to see some exciting new book covers? Want to know what new book deals are popping up and what adaptations we can expect soon? You’ve come to the right place! Feast your eyes on these book gems.

First up! Check out the cover of Sulaiman Addonia’s The Seers, designed by Sarah Schulte, with artwork by Malachi Lily. It’s out from Coffee House Press on April 22, 2025.

Missing summer already? Here’s the cover of Summer in the City, Alex Aster’s first foray into adult romance. Aster says this novel is “truly the book of my heart. I can’t wait for readers to have their own Summer in the City with Elle and Parker very soon!” It’s out on March 25, 2025.