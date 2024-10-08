Dakota Fanning to Adapt Paris Hilton’s Memoir and More Book News!
Want to see some exciting new book covers? Want to know what new book deals are popping up and what adaptations we can expect soon? You’ve come to the right place! Feast your eyes on these book gems.
First up! Check out the cover of Sulaiman Addonia’s The Seers, designed by Sarah Schulte, with artwork by Malachi Lily. It’s out from Coffee House Press on April 22, 2025.
Missing summer already? Here’s the cover of Summer in the City, Alex Aster’s first foray into adult romance. Aster says this novel is “truly the book of my heart. I can’t wait for readers to have their own Summer in the City with Elle and Parker very soon!” It’s out on March 25, 2025.
Dakota Fanning has plans to adapt Paris Hilton’s memoir Icon into a TV series. For this project, Fanning is partnering up with her sister Elle and A24. According to Dakota Fanning, the adaptation is her “girlhood dream come true.”
Radiohead’s Thom Yorke is teaming up with the Royal Shakespeare Theatre for a new production of Hamlet by William Shakespeare. The production is inspired by Radiohead’s 2003 album Hail to the Thief. Hamlet Hail to the Thief will begin its run in May 2025 at the Aviva Studios in Manchester. It will then transfer to the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford and run until the end of June 2025.
Guillermo Del Toro has announced that he has wrapped his film adaptation of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein. The film stars Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, and Mia Goth. Producer J. Miles Dale tweeted, “That’s a wrap on Frankenstein! It’s been a long, eventful journey and we can’t wait for the world to see what we’ve been working on.” Now we eagerly await the announcement of a release date!
What bit of book news are you most excited about? Don’t forget to come back for more book deals and reveals next week!
