New Emily Henry Book Cover Revealed and More Book News!

Emily has a PhD in English from the University of Southern Mississippi, MS, and she has an MFA in Creative Writing from GCSU in Milledgeville, GA, home of Flannery O’Connor. She spends her free time reading, watching horror movies and musicals, cuddling cats, Instagramming pictures of cats, and blogging/podcasting about books with the ladies over at #BookSquadGoals (www.booksquadgoals.com). She can be reached at emily.ecm@gmail.com.

We’re getting a new Emily Henry book! It’s called Great Big Beautiful Life , and People has shared the cover . According to the official description Henry’s latest romance novel will follow two writers as they both compete “for the chance to tell the larger-than-life story of a woman with more than a couple of plot twists up her sleeve.” It hits shelves on April 22, 2025.

Dying for all the hot book gossip? Wondering what new releases we can look forward to in 2025? If you want to stay up-to-date on all the reader things, you’ve come to the right place. Cover reveals, adaptation news—we’ve got everything you need to know to have your finger on the bookish pulse!

Speaking of highly anticipated books, Scholastic has shared the cover of Suzanne Collins’ latest Hunger Games novel, Sunrise on the Reaping. The new book will take place in Panem 24 years before the events of The Hunger Games, starting on the morning of the reaping of the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell. This book will be published on March 18, 2025.

Oscar nominee Luca Guadagnino is in talks to adapt Bret Easton Ellis’ 1991 novel American Psycho. The new film will be produced by Frenesy Films, executive produced by Sam Pressman, and scripted by Scott Z. Burns. Rather than a remake of the 2000 adaptation starring Christian Bale, those involved claim the new movie will be an entirely new take on the material.

Book Radar Newsletter Sign up for Book Radar to receive exciting book deals and must-read forthcoming titles.



Let’s Do This







Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

What bit of book news are you most excited about? Don’t forget to come back for more book deals and reveals next week!

If you’re reading this newsletter online and want book news in your inbox, sign up for Book Radar here.