BRIDGERTON Season 4 Lead Announced and More Book News!
Book Deals and Reveals
Amazon’s Fourth Wing series adaptation is a go, with Anne With an E creator and Breaking Bad writer Moira Walley-Beckett as the showrunner.
The cat’s out of the bag! Season 4 of Bridgerton will star Benedict, the second oldest Bridgerton son. Benedict’s love story will come from the novel An Offer From a Gentleman by Julia Quinn.
Here’s the trailer for season 2 of Pachinko! AppleTV+’s Peabody-winning drama will be back on August 23.
An adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel Nickel Boys will open the 62nd New York Film Festival. The film will premiere at the festival on September 27 before opening in theaters on October 25.
There’s a new trailer for Joker: Folie À Deux, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga. The film from Warner Bros. Pictures will be released in theaters nationwide on October 4.
Patton Oswalt’s comic book Minor Threats is being adapted into a live-action series for Netflix. Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg will executive produce for Dark Horse Entertainment.
Timnit Gebru’s book The View from Somewhere is set to be published by One Signal in fall 2026. Gebru said the book will argue for “a technological future that serves our communities instead of one that is used for surveillance, warfare, and the centralization of power by a few men in Silicon Valley through data theft, labor exploitation, and environmental damage.”
Brittney Arena’s debut romantasy novel, A Dance of Lies, is being published by Del Ray in 2025. “This story is a love letter to anyone who lives their life in pain,” Arena said on Instagram.
Book Riot Recommends
Can’t Wait for This One!
Water Moon by Samantha Sotto Yambao (Del Ray, January 14, 2025)
If you like magical, whimsical books like Before the Coffee Gets Cold, you’re going to want to save this one for your TBR list in early 2025. This is such a unique story that will get you thinking but is also a beautiful escape. And I would absolutely love to hang this book cover up on my wall because it’s giving beauty. It’s giving calm. And it really fits the vibes of this book.
Water Moon is the story of Hana Ishikawa, who has just inherited a pawnshop in Tokyo full of magic, where people can go to sell all of their regrets. But you have to know how to find it. To the untrained eye, the pawnshop will look more like a ramen restaurant. Only those who truly need to find the place will be able to come across it.
When Hana goes into her pawnshop on her first day of owning it, she’s horrified to discover the store has been looted and her father is missing. Now, with the help of a stranger, Hana must embark on a journey to find her father and recover the pawnshop’s most prized stolen goods. The world she will discover on her search is magical, and as Hana journeys, she realizes to find what she’s looking for, she might have to make the biggest decision of her life: revealing a secret that would change everything.
Words of Literary Wisdom
“This is all you really need, isn’t it? Just one good friend. Somebody you can be stupid with. Somebody who’ll peel you up off the ground, prop you against the wall.”
— The Only Good Indians by Stephen Graham Jones
