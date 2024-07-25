BRIDGERTON Season 4 Lead Announced and More Book News!

If you like magical, whimsical books like Before the Coffee Gets Cold, you’re going to want to save this one for your TBR list in early 2025. This is such a unique story that will get you thinking but is also a beautiful escape. And I would absolutely love to hang this book cover up on my wall because it’s giving beauty. It’s giving calm. And it really fits the vibes of this book.

Water Moon is the story of Hana Ishikawa, who has just inherited a pawnshop in Tokyo full of magic, where people can go to sell all of their regrets. But you have to know how to find it. To the untrained eye, the pawnshop will look more like a ramen restaurant. Only those who truly need to find the place will be able to come across it.

When Hana goes into her pawnshop on her first day of owning it, she’s horrified to discover the store has been looted and her father is missing. Now, with the help of a stranger, Hana must embark on a journey to find her father and recover the pawnshop’s most prized stolen goods. The world she will discover on her search is magical, and as Hana journeys, she realizes to find what she’s looking for, she might have to make the biggest decision of her life: revealing a secret that would change everything.