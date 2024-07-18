Gypsy Rose Blanchard to Narrate Audiobook for Her New Memoir and More Book News!
Phew, it’s still hot out there friends. I’m getting to the point where all I want to do is lie in my bed next to my air conditioning unit and listen to audiobooks. I will be seeing Chappell Roan this weekend (omg!!) which is making me wonder if I should do a new Book Radar summer playlist. It’s been a minute since I’ve done one. Maybe on Monday? Let me know if you’re interested! But after Chappell Roan, I hope to spend the rest of the weekend reading. Ready to get amped up for some weekend reads yourself? Let’s talk all things books.
Book Deals and Reveals
Here’s the cover of Hayley Krischer’s You Belong to Me, a psychological thriller perfect for fans of Nine Perfect Strangers. It’s out from Penguin Teen on April 15, 2025.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard will be narrating the audiobook for her new memoir, My Time to Stand. The audiobook will also include behind-the-scenes details about the making of the memoir. It’s out on December 10.
Siena Agudong, Luke Eisner, and Noah Lomax have joined the cast of The Upside of Unrequited, the upcoming film adaptation of Becky Albertalli’s novel of the same name. Ayvan Williams, Jessica Belkin, and Savannah Smith will also star.
There’s a new Deadpool & Wolverine trailer, and it’s giving fans and even closer look at the mysterious Lady Deadpool. The film hits theaters everywhere on July 26.
Libro.fm is hosting an Audiobook Champion Challenge! All participants will receive a free audiobook credit and a chance to win additional audiobook credits as well as other fun Audiobook Champ swag.
Did you check out the New York Times‘ list of the 100 best books of the 21st century? Well, here are the books the Times missed, according to Literary Hub.
Book Riot Recommends
Hi, welcome to everyone’s favorite segment of Book Radar called Book Riot Recommends. This is where I’ll talk to you about all the books I’m reading, the books I’m loving, and the books I can’t wait to read and love in the near future. I think you’re going to love them too!
Can’t Wait for This One!
The Buffalo Hunter Hunter by Stephen Graham Jones (S&S/Saga Press, March 18, 2025)
I love Stephen Graham Jones, but I simply cannot keep up with him. He’s releasing books faster than I can read them. Right now, I’m reading his latest I Was A Teenage Slasher (which just came out this month), and the author is already releasing a new book in March of next year. And this one is a chunky one at 496 pages. Of course, it’s still going to be a must-read for me, and I know I’m not alone.
In The Buffalo Hunter Hunter, Stephen Graham Jones takes readers back to the American west in 1912. When the diary of a Lutheran pastor is discovered hidden within a wall, details of the deaths of 217 Blackfeet Indians are uncovered. The story is told through interviews with a strange character: Goodstab, a Blackfeet vampire who haunts the reservation looking for revenge.
This book is out from Simon & Schuster in March 2025. But if you’re somehow up-to-date on your Stephen Graham Jones reading and you need a sneak peek right away, People shared a short excerpt from the upcoming book. Enjoy!
Words of Literary Wisdom
“Some of us are broken enough that we don’t get to be fixed. And maybe we’re better off that way. Not hiding from the damage like everyone else. Just accepting it and figuring out how to work around it.”
— Ghost Station by S.A. Barnes
And Here’s A Cat Picture!
With the weather being like it is, we’ve been leaving the door open for the kitties to watch the tennis players across the street. In this pic, I think the boys are more interested in some nearby birds. But you know, whatever keeps them entertained.
And that’s all for today’s Book Radar, friends! I’ll be back on Monday with more book news!