Gypsy Rose Blanchard to Narrate Audiobook for Her New Memoir and More Book News!

Emily has a PhD in English from the University of Southern Mississippi, MS, and she has an MFA in Creative Writing from GCSU in Milledgeville, GA, home of Flannery O’Connor. She spends her free time reading, watching horror movies and musicals, cuddling cats, Instagramming pictures of cats, and blogging/podcasting about books with the ladies over at #BookSquadGoals (www.booksquadgoals.com). She can be reached at emily.ecm@gmail.com.

Phew, it’s still hot out there friends. I’m getting to the point where all I want to do is lie in my bed next to my air conditioning unit and listen to audiobooks. I will be seeing Chappell Roan this weekend (omg!!) which is making me wonder if I should do a new Book Radar summer playlist. It’s been a minute since I’ve done one. Maybe on Monday? Let me know if you’re interested! But after Chappell Roan, I hope to spend the rest of the weekend reading. Ready to get amped up for some weekend reads yourself? Let’s talk all things books.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard will be narrating the audiobook for her new memoir, My Time to Stand. The audiobook will also include behind-the-scenes details about the making of the memoir. It’s out on December 10.

Siena Agudong, Luke Eisner, and Noah Lomax have joined the cast of The Upside of Unrequited, the upcoming film adaptation of Becky Albertalli’s novel of the same name. Ayvan Williams, Jessica Belkin, and Savannah Smith will also star.

There’s a new Deadpool & Wolverine trailer, and it’s giving fans and even closer look at the mysterious Lady Deadpool. The film hits theaters everywhere on July 26.

Libro.fm is hosting an Audiobook Champion Challenge! All participants will receive a free audiobook credit and a chance to win additional audiobook credits as well as other fun Audiobook Champ swag.

Did you check out the New York Times‘ list of the 100 best books of the 21st century? Well, here are the books the Times missed, according to Literary Hub.