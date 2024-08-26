Amanda Gorman Recites a New Poem at the Democratic National Convention and More Book News!

Have ya’ll noticed there are a looooot of books about fictional bands coming out these days? Maybe we should call it the Daisy Jones & the Six effect. But here’s the thing. All of the books have put their own spin on this hot subgenre. And The Lightning Bottles is definitely its own thing. In fact, this might be the most interesting fictional band angle I’ve read so far. Check it out this September!

The Lightning Bottles was once one of the most popular rock duos in the world. But then the unthinkable happened. Elijah, one half of the pair, went missing, and Jane Pyre, the other half of The Lightning Bottles, was left behind to take the blame. Elijah was always the fan favorite, even though Jane wrote all the lyrics that had everyone singing along to the music. Now that Elijah’s gone though? The public completely turns on her and thinks she is somehow responsible for Elijah’s death.

Years later, Jane is still publicly hated, and so she retreats to a house in a remote part of Germany in the hopes of finding a respite from the crowds of…whatever the opposite of adoring fans is. Hating haters? But from the moment Jane arrives at the house, she gets no peace. She is greeted by her new next-door neighbor Hen, a young girl who also happens to be a Lightning Bottles superfan. You see, Hen believes Elijah might be still alive and has been leaving messages for Jane for the past several years. She also thinks she might have the key to finding out what happened to him.