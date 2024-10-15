The State of Book Banning in the UK

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Alice Nuttall (she/her) is a writer, pet-wrangler and D&D nerd. Her reading has got so out of control that she had to take a job at her local library to avoid bankrupting herself on books — unfortunately, this has just resulted in her TBR pile growing until it resembles Everest. Alice's webcomic, writing and everything else can be found at https://linktr.ee/alicenuttallbooks. Her debut novel, The Zombie Project, is coming out in January 2025 with Chicken House. View All posts by Alice Nuttall

The UK and the U.S. have long had a “special relationship,” but sadly, it seems that “special” can often be used as a synonym for “toxic.” Over the last few years, both countries have seen a massive swing to the right politically. (Although the UK just elected a Labour government, this particular incarnation of Labour is a far cry from the party’s socialist roots, and even calling it centre-right would perhaps be a bit too charitable.) During the fourteen years under a hard-right Conservative government, the UK dropped far down the list of best countries for LGBTQ+ people, mostly thanks to a concerted campaign by politicians, right-wing news outlets, and bigoted celebrities to attack and stigmatise trans people. Migrants have also been a target for attacks, with the previous government’s focus on creating a “hostile environment” (that the new government shows no signs of overturning) and racism and Islamophobia increasing to the point where politicians are now perfectly comfortable saying that some cultures are “less valid” than others. So far, the UK government has not introduced any legislation banning books comparable to the recent laws that we’ve seen in the US. Not that we haven’t had such legislation in the past: I grew up under Section 28, one of the most notorious evils of the Thatcher government, which banned schools and public libraries from “promoting homosexuality” (translation: allowing children to know that LGBTQ+ people existed). Schools were not allowed to use any materials that acknowledged the existence of LGBTQ+ people, and to comply with this, school libraries were scoured for books that might include a gay character so they could be removed. Russell T. Davies’s brilliant drama series It’s a Sin has a scene where one of the characters, a gay man, has to censor the library in the school where he’s working, one of many powerful moments in a gut-punching series.