Blockbuster YA Releases for Early 2025

In the YA world and beyond, much of that effort can be visualized through print runs and ad spending that happens even before the book is anywhere near hitting shelves. Print runs are the projected number of books to be published—it’s not always accurate nor necessarily true, but instead, a picture of anticipated interest—and advertisement on books pre-publication can be in your traditional outlets, as well as newsletters, social media, influencers, and the one that has become more and more prominent in the last several years: flashier spots in publisher catalogs on sites like Edelweiss.

There is little science behind figuring out what books will hit it big. That statement is both one that’s true and one that’s a little bit misleading. Authors who have had breakout hits or who are reliably good or who have a history of being award winners will be pretty good bets on seeing their latest book be “big.” But beyond that, much of it comes down to what’s hot in the publishing market and how much money and publicity/marketing effort goes into any title.

Here’s an example of that from the ABRAMS fall 2024 catalog. You can see the print run right in the advertisement for Avatar, the Last Airbender: The Reckoning of Roku by Randy Ribay:

Taking this imperfect science, find here some of the books that will likely be big YA titles to hit shelves in the first few months of 2025. These are based on the very last thing mentioned above, titles that boast a sizable print run and that have garnered more space in any given publisher catalog. If you work in any place where young people will be seeking out books, like a library or classroom, you might want to preorder these. If you’re simply a lover of all things YA, well, here’s your opportunity to get ahead of the curve with what will likely be hot at the start of the new year.

I’ve broken this down into two lists. All of the books considered for these lists are from the big five publishers for the sake of ease. It should come as little surprise that, despite better work in publishing books by people of color, they still do not get the same level of marketing/publicity cash as white author counterparts do.

In this first list, each book will have projected print runs beginning at 100,000 copies, if that information was provided. I’ve noted what was listed in each catalog entry and want to point out that some of these have significant print runs not only in their hardcover editions but in deluxe editions publishing simultaneously. A couple of paperbacks have pretty impressive numbers, too, which you’ll see.

A 100,000 print run is huge. It also doesn’t necessarily mean that that many copies will be published, but it is a pretty certain indication the intention is for that book to be a lead title.