BIPOC Books to Gift

Erica Ezeifedi, Associate Editor, is a transplant from Nashville, TN that has settled in the North East. In addition to being a writer, she has worked as a victim advocate and in public libraries, where she has focused on creating safe spaces for queer teens, mentorship, and providing test prep instruction free to students. Outside of work, much of her free time is spent looking for her next great read and planning her next snack. Find her on Twitter at @Erica_Eze_ .

We are in an interesting pocket of time where it feels like we’re constantly cycling between despair, incredulity, denial, and depression, with some moments of levity mixed in. It’s kind of surreal, to be honest. Unsurprisingly, books have been excellent at making me feel grounded (or, maybe escaping from reality, to be real), and looking forward to sharing books with people feels especially joyous.

Since we’re talking gifts, I made sure that the books below were very cutesy. Apart from a celebrity memoir and a vegan cookbook, there are lushly designed edges and brilliant color schemes, most of which belong to fantasy titles, but there’s also a sweet YA romance thrown in as well.