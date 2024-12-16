Riot Headline The Best Books of 2024
The Kids Are All Right

Bilingual Children’s Books, More “Best of 2024” Lists, and Jacqueline Woodson on Book Bans

Today in kid lit news: bilingual children's books, more "best of 2024" lists, and Jacqueline Woodson on book bans.

It’s hard to keep up with all the latest news and discussions about children’s books and publishing, so I’m helping out by doing it for you. Here are a few articles that caught my attention recently, from bilingual children’s books to more “best of 2024” lists and Jacqueline Woodson on book bans.

The Future Is Bilingual

Three independent children’s book publishers believe the future is bilingual, so they’re going to publish books that meet this need. Lil’ Libros, which was already publishing board books in English and Spanish, has partnered with children’s publisher Bitty Bao to publish books in Mandarin and Cantonese. Meanwhile, Gloo Books is publishing picture books with some translated words and diverse cultural representations. I love seeing more bilingual children’s books being published.

More “Best of 2024” Children’s Book Lists

As 2024 comes to a close, it feels like every outlet is releasing their “Best Books of 2024” lists. Here are a few of my favorite of these lists.

Jacqueline Woodson on Book Bans, Race, & Writing

Brittany K. Allen conducted a really lovely interview with children’s author Jacqueline Woodson over on Literary Hub. One of the topics they discussed is how book bans have changed over the decades of Woodson’s career: “If books are banned, and people try to put them into the hands of young people, they lose their jobs.” Woodson also discusses juggling multiple writing projects, talking about race with kids, Palestine, voting, and more. It’s well worth the read.