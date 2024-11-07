Best Paranormal YA Romances for Holding on to That Spooky Aesthetic
As days grow shorter and the leaves continue to crisp, there’s a spooky magic in the air that invites us to linger in eerie worlds and the supernatural. Yes, Halloween is just empty candy wrappers and fond memories as people start decorating for the holidays. But why let go of those spooky vibes just because Halloween has passed? This list of unearthly young adult romances promises to keep your heart racing and your pulse quickening as you navigate shadowy realms, unearth hidden secrets, and experience love that transcends the ordinary.
From vampire adventures that bring new meaning to high school drama to thrilling mysteries steeped in haunted legacies, these stories blend spine-tingling excitement with the tender moments of budding romance. You’ll meet characters who grapple with their identities while facing both their inner demons and the otherworldly threats that loom around them. Whether you’re drawn to ghostly encounters, vampire lore, or witches wielding magic, these novels will not only satisfy your craving for a spooky read but also remind you that love can bloom even in the most unexpected and chilling circumstances. So, grab your favorite cozy blanket, dim the lights, and prepare for a thrilling journey through the most bewitching paranormal romances.
Only a Monster by Vanessa Len
Sixteen-year-old Joan is looking forward to a perfect summer in London, with her quirky family and a budding romance with her cute co-worker, Nick. But her idyllic plans take a dark turn when she discovers that her family harbors monstrous secrets, and Nick is actually a legendary monster slayer on a mission to take them down. To survive, Joan must ally with the charming yet dangerous Aaron, heir to a rival monster clan, as she grapples with her own monstrous identity. With unexpected twists and a richly layered plot, this tale promises a captivating journey of self-discovery and the complexities of love.
Mere Mortals by Erin Jade Lange
This story puts a fresh spin on the classic vampire tale by dropping 200-year-old vampires Charlie and Reg into the chaos of high school life. After a mishap lands them mortal and exiled to a small town in Iowa, they must navigate the challenges of adolescence, from awkward crushes to the all-too-relatable woes of teenage drama. Charlie’s journey becomes even more complicated when she starts to enjoy her new human experiences and forms close bonds with a lively group of friends, including the charming Dexter. But when the temptation of immortality reappears, Charlie faces a tough choice: reclaim her old life or betray the friendships she’s come to cherish.
Saint Juniper’s Folly by Alex Crespo
This debut is more spooky and less romance but has elements of both. In the alluring town of Saint Juniper, Jaime returns to confront his past, but what he finds in the woods is a charming and snarky boy named Theo, literally stuck in a haunted house. As they team up with Taylor, a witch grappling with her own grief, the trio navigates their way through spine-tingling mysteries and heartwarming connections. Amid the eerie thrills, a sweet romance blossoms between Jaime and Theo, igniting sparks that light them up.
The Hills of Estrella Roja by Ashley Robin Franklin
Here’s a graphic novel that is the perfect blend of cute meets creepy! When Kat, a college freshman and paranormal podcaster, follows a spooky email to a small Texas town, she’s expecting ghost stories—not to meet Mari, a girl with her own family secrets. Sparks fly as they dive into the town’s dark history together, drawn not only to each other but to the unsettling mysteries lurking under Estrella Roja’s eerie “devil lights.” With romance blossoming amidst all the thrills, this story delivers heart-pounding moments in more ways than one!
A Girl’s Guide to Love & Magic by Debbie Rigaud
This book captures the vibrancy of Haitian and Caribbean culture through Cicely, a Haitian American teen thrilled for the West Indian Day Parade—especially since it’s her birthday and she gets to spend it with her influencer aunt, Mimose. But when Mimose’s vodou “dabbling” goes wrong and a spirit takes over right before the parade, Cicely teams up with her best friend and her crush, Kwame, to undo the possession. Their scavenger hunt through Brooklyn’s colorful streets is packed with surprises, culture, and self-discovery.
The Afterlife of the Party by Marlene Perez
Tansy never wanted to attend that fateful party. And when it turns her life upside down and transforms her into a vampire, she’s thrust into a wild adventure to save her best friend, Skyler, from a band of dangerous vampires. Joined by her other best friend, Vaughn—who might just be more than a friend—Tansy navigates a dangerous world filled with bloodsuckers and unexpected romance. As they embark on a road trip that’s anything but ordinary, Tansy must confront her feelings for Vaughn and make heart-wrenching decisions that could change everything.
One Last Breath by Ginny Myers Sain
Much more thriller than romance, this one is sure to keep the vibe spooky. Set against the backdrop of Mount Orange, Florida, where the chilling cold case of two murdered best friends looms large, Tru is grappling with her own past and the loss of her sister. When the bold and enigmatic Rio arrives, determined to uncover the truth behind the decades-old murders, Tru is irresistibly drawn to her—not just for the thrill of the mystery, but for the intense spark igniting between them. As they delve deeper into the shadows of their town, their connection deepens, creating a romantic tension that’s as captivating as the suspense surrounding them. With its blend of mystery, romance, and a hint of danger, this story promises to keep readers on the edge of their seats while rooting for Tru and Rio to uncover the truth and find love amidst the chaos.
These Witches Don’t Burn by Isabel Sterling
This one is a bewitching story that mixes romance, mystery, and magic in the heart of modern-day Salem, where Hannah, a real witch, must keep her powers hidden or risk losing them forever. When a blood ritual threatens her coven and points to a dangerous Blood Witch, Hannah is forced to team up with her ex-girlfriend, Veronica, to uncover the truth. Things get even more complicated when a charming new girl, Morgan, arrives, adding a spark of romance amid the danger. With escalating dark magic and attacks closing in, Hannah has to push her powers to their limit to save her coven—and just maybe win the girl.
The Witch and the Vampire by Francesca Flores
This story dives into a dark, enchanted forest where former best friends Ava and Kaye are forced to confront their shared past, their growing feelings, and the terrors that lurk between the trees. Ava, now a vampire with witch powers, escapes her villainous mother’s clutches, while Kaye, a fierce Flame witch, is on a mission to protect their town—even if that means hunting down Ava. When they reluctantly team up, the journey becomes an electrifying blend of danger, trust, and romance as they face monstrous trees, airborne vampire attacks, and old wounds that cut deep. This is a gripping, high-stakes tale of survival, rekindling friendships, and discovering love where you least expect it—perfect for anyone craving a heart-pounding, mystical adventure.
