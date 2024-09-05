20 New Romances to Fall in Love With

Rebecca Joines Schinsky is the executive director of product and ecommerce at Riot New Media Group. She co-hosts All the Books! and the Book Riot Podcast. Follow her on Twitter: @rebeccaschinsky .

As a fan of true stories, nonfiction is always at the top of my to-be-read pile. With new books, there are so many options — where do you even start? I could read an essay collection by Sarah Smarsh, a personal favorite of mine. Or I could peruse an entire cookbook of soup. (Who doesn’t want more soup in the fall?!) Or maybe I’ll be in the mood for some nature writing. Or what about a memoir of an environmental activist from the Amazon rainforest?

The internet has declared that it’s Stars Hollow Season no matter what the weather is actually doing, so let’s lean into the vibe with a humble, small-town graphic novel.

There are over 40 new YA books hitting shelves this week. That is one of the largest release dates so far this year, and as a result, it’s tough to figure out which ones to make sure get highlighted here. So here’s the deal: you’ll get a handful of titles in detail for both hardcover and paperback releases and then you’ll get a list of some additional titles of note out as well. If you’re still craving more — you’re a YA lover, so of course you are — you can then hit up the big quarterly roundups linked below the bonus titles.

The Best of Book Riot Newsletter Sign up to The Best of Book Riot to receive a round-up of the day’s new content.



Let’s Do This







Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Let’s roll.

Seeing everything coming out this month is a great chance to look at trends. Between spooky books, autumnal books, and holiday books, seasonal romance is going strong. Whimsical books are holding their own against the massive popularity of darker fantasy and paranormal books. Trope-wise, expect lots of forced proximity! People in these books are stuck together in houses, small towns, vacations, and workplaces. ‘Tis the damn season, indeed.

💖 Love a story about falling in love unexpectedly? This one might get “I Don’t Want to Wait” stuck in your head.