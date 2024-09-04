How One Librarian is Fighting Book Bans

You might not be headed back to school, but you can certainly channel those vibes with some book club action with the best book club books for September. Back to Sleuthing: 11 New Mysteries & Thrillers for September 2024 I hope that during this moment between seasons, you are able to set aside some reading time, because this is an excellent month to be a mystery and thriller reader! Attica Locke has completed her excellent trilogy starring Texas Ranger Darren Mathews, the author of The Thursday Murder Club has a new book, and PI Jackson Brodie is back—just to kick things off. Fictional serial killer fans have a fun mystery with a murder tour host at the center, there’s a missing person case set on a reservation, and a murder mystery surrounding a sorority with a reunion.

10 Bookish Planners As summer comes to an end, it’s an important time of renewal. In addition to the start of a new academic school year, it’s the end of summer in the Northern Hemisphere and the start of all the trees shedding their leaves in preparation to grow again. The beginning of the school year was always exciting to me due in no small part to the acquisition of paper products and stationary. I loved a set of freshly sharpened pencils, a clean planner, and college-ruled notebooks. I also enjoyed arguing about my notebook and folder color-coding system with my friends. Math notebooks were always light blue—I refused to budge on that. As an adult, it’s just as fun to plan the beginning of your fall with bookish planners.