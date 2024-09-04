How One Librarian is Fighting Book Bans
You might not be headed back to school, but you can certainly channel those vibes with some book club action with the best book club books for September.
Back to Sleuthing: 11 New Mysteries & Thrillers for September 2024
I hope that during this moment between seasons, you are able to set aside some reading time, because this is an excellent month to be a mystery and thriller reader! Attica Locke has completed her excellent trilogy starring Texas Ranger Darren Mathews, the author of The Thursday Murder Club has a new book, and PI Jackson Brodie is back—just to kick things off. Fictional serial killer fans have a fun mystery with a murder tour host at the center, there’s a missing person case set on a reservation, and a murder mystery surrounding a sorority with a reunion.
YA Comics and Graphic Novels for Fans of Studio Ghibli
Studio Ghibli is known for its colorful, watercolor-based aesthetic. The Tokyo-based animation studio’s legendary animation has made it the giant of international cinema that it is today. There are lots of great books to read if you love Studio Ghibli—and many of the movies are based on books themselves—but a studio known for its animation really has a lot more in common with comics and graphic novels than non-illustrated books.
Studio Ghibli was founded in 1985 by Hayao Miyazaki, Isao Takahata, and Toshio Suzuki after the success of Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind. Well known for its award-winning movies like Spirited Away and Howl’s Moving Castle, Studio Ghibli has received international acclaim for its gorgeous animation and heartfelt storytelling.
The fight against book bans in schools, public libraries, and elsewhere across the map is ongoing, and the tireless work of keeping books accessible and on shelves has been heaped on the shoulders of many who recognize the negative impact these bans have on communities. Librarian Amanda Jones is one such individual who took a stand against book banning in her Louisiana parish. Read on for an excerpt from her story about how one decision to speak up against bans during a library board meeting changed her life and encouraged others to do the same.
10 Bookish Planners
As summer comes to an end, it’s an important time of renewal. In addition to the start of a new academic school year, it’s the end of summer in the Northern Hemisphere and the start of all the trees shedding their leaves in preparation to grow again. The beginning of the school year was always exciting to me due in no small part to the acquisition of paper products and stationary. I loved a set of freshly sharpened pencils, a clean planner, and college-ruled notebooks. I also enjoyed arguing about my notebook and folder color-coding system with my friends. Math notebooks were always light blue—I refused to budge on that. As an adult, it’s just as fun to plan the beginning of your fall with bookish planners.