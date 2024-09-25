It’s PRACTICAL MAGIC Season
Gifts for Practical Magic Lovers
This 1998 classic is based on Alice Hoffman’s Practical Magic, which first introduced us to Sally, Gillian, Frances, and Jet Owens in 1995. Sisters Sally and Gillian Owens are young girls when their parents die suddenly, leaving them in the care of their eccentric aunts Franny and Jet. It is in the aunts’ house they they learn of their inherited gifts, as well as the curse that plagues their lineage: any man that falls for an Owens woman will die. As Sally and Gillian grow into adulthood, we watch them navigate life, love, and that pesky curse while coming into their own…
Whether you’re wanting to capture some of this magic for yourself or someone else who loves the book or movie, these gifts for Practical Magic lovers are great for all seasons. From candles and prints to cozy tees and sweaters, there’s plenty of magic to wrap yourself in all year long.
Read These Stories of Haitians and Haitian Americans
As a fun reading challenge for 2024, I decided to read 366 short stories, an average of one short story a day. It’s been quite the wild ride, full of stories in everything from historical fiction to sci-fi. But one of the great joys of this project has been reading some of my friends’ favorite collections. And one of those is Everything Inside.
8 Thrillers and Mysteries Around Reality TV
It’s been 24 years since the first season of the reality survival show Survivor aired. I remember tuning in with my parents to the finale; we were all curious as to what the fuss was all about. Unfortunately, the finale didn’t make much sense to my family and me since we hadn’t seen any other episodes. Little did we know that this new format, the reality show, would take off…
And reality shows are the perfect place to set a crime. Passions run high as everyone fights figuratively and literally for a winning spot. Who doesn’t appreciate the heightened drama, whether it’s two characters getting into a slugfest, or the shocking Baked Alaska incident. (IYKYK).
10 Social-Emotional Learning Comics for Kids and Tweens
Social-emotional learning stories for children and tweens offer an incredibly healing opportunity for readers to feel less alone in their feelings. As characters navigate tricky interactions, relatable woes, and mental health conditions, kids and tweens can feel seen when they experience something similar. Graphic novels and comics offer a format well-suited to social-emotional learning as well because the eye-catching pictures draw young readers in and help them identify feelings based off facial expressions and body language.
So the next time a kid or tween in your life seems to be having a tough day, perhaps a social-emotional learning comic will be just the cup of cocoa they need.