It’s PRACTICAL MAGIC Season

Gifts for PRACTICAL MAGIC fans, what to read about Haitians and Haitian Americans, 8 thrillers & mysteries about reality TV, and more.

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Welcome to The Best of Book Riot, our daily round-up of what’s on offer across our site, newsletters, podcasts, and social channels. Not everything is for everyone, but there is something for everyone. Gifts for Practical Magic Lovers This 1998 classic is based on Alice Hoffman’s Practical Magic, which first introduced us to Sally, Gillian, Frances, and Jet Owens in 1995. Sisters Sally and Gillian Owens are young girls when their parents die suddenly, leaving them in the care of their eccentric aunts Franny and Jet. It is in the aunts’ house they they learn of their inherited gifts, as well as the curse that plagues their lineage: any man that falls for an Owens woman will die. As Sally and Gillian grow into adulthood, we watch them navigate life, love, and that pesky curse while coming into their own…

Whether you’re wanting to capture some of this magic for yourself or someone else who loves the book or movie, these gifts for Practical Magic lovers are great for all seasons. From candles and prints to cozy tees and sweaters, there’s plenty of magic to wrap yourself in all year long. Read These Stories of Haitians and Haitian Americans As a fun reading challenge for 2024, I decided to read 366 short stories, an average of one short story a day. It’s been quite the wild ride, full of stories in everything from historical fiction to sci-fi. But one of the great joys of this project has been reading some of my friends’ favorite collections. And one of those is Everything Inside. The Best of Book Riot Newsletter Sign up to The Best of Book Riot to receive a round-up of the day’s new content.



Let’s Do This







Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use 8 Thrillers and Mysteries Around Reality TV It’s been 24 years since the first season of the reality survival show Survivor aired. I remember tuning in with my parents to the finale; we were all curious as to what the fuss was all about. Unfortunately, the finale didn’t make much sense to my family and me since we hadn’t seen any other episodes. Little did we know that this new format, the reality show, would take off… And reality shows are the perfect place to set a crime. Passions run high as everyone fights figuratively and literally for a winning spot. Who doesn’t appreciate the heightened drama, whether it’s two characters getting into a slugfest, or the shocking Baked Alaska incident. (IYKYK).