The Best New YA Books Out This Week

Being diagnosed with autism at 26 was simultaneously a relieving and lonely experience. It consoled me to know that some traits I’ve felt ashamed of in life—my difficulties with social situations, my intense passion for reading and fictional worlds—are integral parts of me. It helped me make peace with who I am. But there aren’t many outlets for adults to talk about being neurodivergent or find accommodations that work for them. So, in the months following, I read a lot of books about autism in search of the advice and belonging I couldn’t always find in real life.