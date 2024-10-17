8 of the Best Romantasy Covers

Rebecca Joines Schinsky is the executive director of product and ecommerce at Riot New Media Group. She co-hosts All the Books! and the Book Riot Podcast. Follow her on Twitter: @rebeccaschinsky .

It’s a warm autumn night in Nashville, and Jason Isbell is on stage at the legendary Ryman Auditorium asking some pretty big questions. I’m standing beside my dad, who gave me my love of music, and wearing rhinestone cowboy boots I bought on a Mary Oliver-inspired impulse: “If you suddenly and unexpectedly feel joy, don’t hesitate.” Dad and I are here because we love Isbell’s songbook and we’ve both wanted to see a show at the Ryman—the “mother church” of country music—for as long as I can remember. We’re here now in large part because of a book I read three years ago.

Welcome to The Best of Book Riot, our daily round-up of what’s on offer across our site, newsletters, podcasts, and social channels. Not everything is for everyone, but there is something for everyone.

Most romantasy book covers have a similar vibe, especially lately. There’s almost always something floral or foliage-like, usually as a border, and little details from the book might be included. Skulls, crowns, and weapons are a common addition. They might sparkle like jewels, or even have bejeweled items, or they have a dreamlike, flowing quality. They definitely say, “This book is not taking place in the boring, old real world.” And in the past couple of years, many of them even have sprayed edges in jewel tones, with designs on the end pages. Romantasy books have become as elaborate on the outside as they are on the inside!

The Best of Book Riot Newsletter Sign up to The Best of Book Riot to receive a round-up of the day’s new content.



Let’s Do This







Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

While I try not to play favorites, there are always books that I am more excited about than others. Every reader has them. So I sat down and made a list of the upcoming 2024 SFF releases I want to read the most (which was something like 50) and then I whittled it down to five titles that I think are going to be amazing. You’ll probably want to mark them all down on your TBR, too! It’s a selection from some tried-and-true favorite authors, plus an intriguing debut!

I had a draft of cozy reading essentials saved for my next send, and I’ll get back to that when coziness feels more accessible, but I decided to take a moment here to make an attempt at articulating my experience, which I’ve been struggling to do. Books are mentioned, but you’ll find no bookish angle here. This is just me, sharing about that week I unexpectedly couldn’t show up to work at Book Riot because I was cut off from power and internet, but also learning to exist after a natural disaster and grieving with my city. I spent that week learning how to live in uncertainty, without water, power, or information about what was happening just down the road.