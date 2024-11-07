Put These 2025 Releases on Your TBR Now
Blockbuster YA Releases for Early 2025
Find here some of the books that will likely be big YA titles to hit shelves in the first few months of 2025. These are based on the very last thing mentioned above, titles that boast a sizable print run and that have garnered more space in any given publisher catalog. If you work in any place where young people will be seeking out books, like a library or classroom, you might want to preorder these. If you’re simply a lover of all things YA, well, here’s your opportunity to get ahead of the curve with what will likely be hot at the start of the new year.
5 Great Fantasy Books with Royal Intrigue
There are a ton of fantastic SFF books about assassination plots, secret royalty, evil royalty, battles for the throne—but with magic, or creatures, or outer space. And sometimes all three! Personally, I don’t even want to be in charge of making microwave popcorn, but I love a royalty-related read. It’s fun to try and figure out who is the backstabber and who will be the throne-grabber. (Lawyer: Objection! That word is a reach.” Judge: “I’ll allow it.”) Here are five fantasy books filled with political intrigue set in other worlds that I love, and I hope that you will as well!
January 2025 Books to Add to Your TBR Now
The year is almost over, and I might have 30 more books to read before the end of the year to reach my goals. But that doesn’t matter. I’ll read what I read. What’s more important is that we have a lot of good books to look forward to in 2025, and we don’t even have to wait that long to get to some of the most highly-anticipated books of the year. Looking for some great new books to add to your TBR to ring in the new year? Here are my top picks!
There’s Always Time to Read with These Bookish Clocks
As time moves ever onward, we must all decide which of the best bookish clocks we want in our lives. Otherwise, how would we know how long we’ve been reading for?
Clocks are a useful, artistic piece of machinery that does one job well. Bookish clocks just happen to complement a home library while they are at it.
8 Books About Transgender Characters with a Happily Ever After
These eight book recommendations—ranging from cozy science fiction to contemporary romance—all star transgender and nonbinary characters whose stories end with a HEA (happily ever after). For whatever reason you seek them out, I hope they bring hope to your life when you need it most.