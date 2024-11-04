15 New Romances to Light Your Fire

Rebecca Joines Schinsky is the executive director of product and ecommerce at Riot New Media Group. She co-hosts All the Books! and the Book Riot Podcast. Follow her on Twitter: @rebeccaschinsky .

It should come as little surprise that celebrating audiobooks is on the rise, too. Find below a range of fun bookish finds for audiobook lovers. They include mugs, stickers, shirts, and so many other ways to show off a love for and support of all things audiobook.

Audiobook listenership has skyrocketed. Last year, the industry reported its 11th year of double-digit percentage growth in sales and noted that 53% of adults had listened to an audiobook at some point. That was up from 45% only a year prior. Spotify reported that since introducing audiobooks to their Premium memberships, 25% had engaged with them .

November is another stacked month, so of course I couldn’t pull all the new romance books I’m excited about into this list. I got it down to 15! As usual, we’re leaning pretty heavily into contemporary romances: we’ve got sports, we’ve got adventure, and of course, since it’s November, we’ve got some winter holiday goodness. We’ve also got a few time travel romances, with a balance between those set in the present and a couple of others set mostly in the past.

We’ve also got a bunch of new BIPOC romances to keep you warm.

Welcome to a new month filled with new mystery and thriller releases! I like to imagine November as the month that publishing puts out all the books that pair well with leftovers and pie — and maybe Halloween candy if you stocked up on the November 1st leftover Halloween candy sale. And, whether you’re a reader on the cozy side of the mystery spectrum or enjoy a crime novel, there is a brand new mystery or thriller publishing this month that is happy to join your TBR pile.

For task #23 of the 2024 Read Harder Challenge, “Read a ‘howdunit’ or ‘whydunit’ mystery,” we’re shining a spotlight on these other ways of telling a mystery. I’ve included mostly whydunit mysteries here, because howdunits are a little more common and easy to find: just search for locked room mysteries and you’ll get plenty more recommendations. I also want to give you permission to stretch the definition of “mystery” for this one: some might be closer to thrillers or even literary fiction, but the whydunit or howdunit focus keeps them within the bounds of this task.