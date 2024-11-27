A Cozy Fiction Dream Come True

Rebecca Joines Schinsky is the executive director of product and ecommerce at Riot New Media Group. She co-hosts All the Books! and the Book Riot Podcast. Follow her on Twitter: @rebeccaschinsky .

Welcome to The Best of Book Riot, our daily round-up of what’s on offer across our site, newsletters, podcasts, and social channels. Not everything is for everyone, but there is something for everyone.

All girls should be able to see people like them doing great things in the world. That’s why I love gift books that feature women in history. These books have beautiful illustrations and feature a diverse range of historical figures, each with her own story to tell. There’s just something special about gifting a book that’s made so beautifully and that highlights women as the vital human beings that they are and have always been. So, here are a few of my favorites.