A Cozy Fiction Dream Come True
Welcome to The Best of Book Riot, our daily round-up of what’s on offer across our site, newsletters, podcasts, and social channels. Not everything is for everyone, but there is something for everyone.
Gift Books About Women in History
All girls should be able to see people like them doing great things in the world. That’s why I love gift books that feature women in history. These books have beautiful illustrations and feature a diverse range of historical figures, each with her own story to tell. There’s just something special about gifting a book that’s made so beautifully and that highlights women as the vital human beings that they are and have always been. So, here are a few of my favorites.
New YA Book Releases Out This Week
As is the case during the holiday season and during the twilight of the year, new releases are lighter this week. Find below a roundup of this week’s new hardcover and paperback YA releases. Use this time to catch up on some of the backlist and/or to devour a reasonable quantity of new titles.
The Best Mystery & Thriller Books of the Year, According to Everyone
Check out the best spine-tingling, edge-of-year-seat reads of the year with highlight reels from Goodreads, Amazon, Kirkus, and more.
A Sapphic Retelling of Iconic Movie Crossroads
From The Fall of Whit Rivera to Fat Chance, Charlie Vega, we love award-winning YA author Crystal Maldonado’s particular brand of romance, with its sensitive and heartfelt storylines, fat positivity, humor, Latine identities, and neurodivergent and queer characters. And the latest by Ms. Maldonado? Oh, she eats.
Check out the gorgeous cover for Get Real, Chloe Torres (cover illustration by Saniyyah Zahid and jacket design by Chelsea Hunter) below, and keep scrolling for an excerpt from Chapter 1, then a little tea on the book, the cover, and the inspiration from Maldonado herself.
This Book About Dreams is a Cozy Fiction Dream Come True
I’m a huge fan of a particular cozy subset of contemporary Asian fiction. That’s a broad statement, I know, but I’m talking about books that are relatively slow-paced, feature some sort of near-magical element, and are quite philosophical at the core. More specifically, books like those in the Before the Coffee Gets Cold series, the Kamogawa Food Detectives series, or Welcome to the Hyunam-dong Bookshop. If those are features you enjoy in your books, then this one should top your TBR list.