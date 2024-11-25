Great BIPOC Books You May Have Missed This Year
Sticky, Sweaty, Extremely Queer Stories
I enjoy short story collections, but it’s rare that I read one in which I love every single story. Whenever I come across a collection like this, I want to scream about it from the rooftops and shove it into the hands of everyone I know (and everyone I don’t know, too). Laura Chow Reeve’s incredible debut is the latest collection to fall into this category. Published in March by Northwestern University Press, it’s possible you missed this one—and if that’s the case, you’re in for a wonderful treat.
Boys Reading Less, Librarians Covering Pictures, and More KidLit News
It’s hard to keep up with all the latest news and discussions about children’s books and publishing, so I’m helping out by doing it for you. Here are a few articles that caught my attention recently, from kids reading less to librarians covering images of nudity and interviews with Native American children’s book authors.
2024 Mystery Covers That Aren’t Dark and Dreary
I absolutely pay attention to a book’s cover design and I also deeply love color. Naturally, I have a bookshelf of books displayed as a rainbow (no, I don’t have any issue finding my books, for whatever reason my terrible memory always remembers the color of a book cover before the title or author), and the majority of my crime books, if they aren’t cozy or “fun,” are slotted in the dark color sections…
But being a lover of color, I do immediately spot and gravitate towards books that either have a bright pop of color, rainbow, or a pleasing (to me) color palette. So, if you also love color or just need something bright to look at for a soul boost, here are some of my favorite 2024 releases with colorful covers.
Under-the-Radar BIPOC Books You May Have Missed
Since we’re already looking back at the best books of the year, I wanted to keep that same energy and look at great books, but ones that weren’t as popular. With so many books coming out every year—every month, even—it’s easy for titles to get lost between the marketing cracks.
Myths & Romance: Read These Magical Mythromantasy Books
You may have seen the title of the article and thought to yourself: “Mythromantasy novels? What are those?” This portmanteau caught my eye in a bookish email I received not long ago and I wanted to dissect it a little bit, as well as provide some books that you can read if you’re interested to know more about it. Let’s dive in.