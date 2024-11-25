Rebecca Joines Schinsky is the executive director of product and ecommerce at Riot New Media Group. She co-hosts All the Books! and the Book Riot Podcast. Follow her on Twitter: @rebeccaschinsky .

I enjoy short story collections, but it’s rare that I read one in which I love every single story. Whenever I come across a collection like this, I want to scream about it from the rooftops and shove it into the hands of everyone I know (and everyone I don’t know, too). Laura Chow Reeve’s incredible debut is the latest collection to fall into this category. Published in March by Northwestern University Press, it’s possible you missed this one—and if that’s the case, you’re in for a wonderful treat.