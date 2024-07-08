7 Books to Read for Disability Pride Month
Case of the Mondays? This variety pack of bookish goodness oughta fix you right up.
8 of the Best New Romance Audiobooks for Summer
During the full swing of summer, there’s nothing quite like listening to an audiobook to fully embrace the essence of the season. It’s the time of year for escape, whether you’re escaping out of town on vacation, escaping the heat with a staycation, or escaping reality by starting a new book. Put on your earbuds and sunscreen, because these steamy romances are guaranteed to transport you to a world of beachside flirtations, unforgettable adventures, and love stories that sizzle hotter than the summer sun.
Scary Video Game? No. Books About Them? Yes, Please.
So I know last week I told you July is National Anti-Boredom Month. Well, on that same train, today is video games day. So I feel like today is a good thing to confess something to all of you. I love a good horror book. We all know this. I will line up to watch any and every horror movie. Yes, all of them. But horror video games? Way too scary for me. Something about putting myself right there in the horror story is just a little too much for me to handle. Horror novels about video games though? Fair game. So today I have a few to highlight for you. Enjoy!
In the mood for something cozier? Have a look at these hobbit holes you can bring home.
7 Books to Read for Disability Pride Month
July is Disability Pride Month! It celebrates the anniversary of the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) in 1990. Roughly one in four U.S. Americans have a disability, “representing all abilities, ages, races, ethnicities, religions and socio-economic backgrounds.” Despite how common disability is, disabled people are still underrepresented in all kinds of media, including books. This is especially true when we look at intersectional representations of disability, like queer and trans disabled people as well as disabled people of color.
Today, I’ve put together a list of books by and about disabled people to read during Disability Pride Month and all year long.
Etc.
Round out your reading for the day with a look at new YA books hitting the shelves this week, a cozy sapphic fantasy perfect for fans of Legends & Lattes, and a bunch of great ebook deals.