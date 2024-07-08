7 Books to Read for Disability Pride Month

So I know last week I told you July is National Anti-Boredom Month. Well, on that same train, today is video games day. So I feel like today is a good thing to confess something to all of you. I love a good horror book. We all know this. I will line up to watch any and every horror movie. Yes, all of them. But horror video games? Way too scary for me. Something about putting myself right there in the horror story is just a little too much for me to handle. Horror novels about video games though? Fair game. So today I have a few to highlight for you. Enjoy!

July is Disability Pride Month! It celebrates the anniversary of the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) in 1990. Roughly one in four U.S. Americans have a disability, “representing all abilities, ages, races, ethnicities, religions and socio-economic backgrounds.” Despite how common disability is, disabled people are still underrepresented in all kinds of media, including books. This is especially true when we look at intersectional representations of disability, like queer and trans disabled people as well as disabled people of color.

Today, I’ve put together a list of books by and about disabled people to read during Disability Pride Month and all year long.