Book Riot’s Most Popular Stories of the Week

Rebecca Joines Schinsky is the executive director of product and ecommerce at Riot New Media Group. She co-hosts All the Books! and the Book Riot Podcast. Follow her on Twitter: @rebeccaschinsky .

There are girls coming of age in 1950s Iran, a life-changing heatwave in London in 2019, messy socialites in 1960s Rome, and lots more. Looking specifically for nonfiction new releases ? We’ve got you covered.

If you’re in the U.S. and you don’t know what day of the week it is because a holiday on a Thursday makes everything weird, you are not alone! Kick off your Saturday by catching up on the highlight reel, and if you’re looking for something to read, don’t miss these sweet YA book deals .

Did you know that July is National Anti-Boredom Month? I figured we should fight boredom with exciting new horror books.

The Best of Book Riot Newsletter Sign up to The Best of Book Riot to receive a round-up of the day’s new content.



Let’s Do This







Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

For chilling reads that aren’t as scary, check out these 12 new mystery and thriller books.

This variety pack includes girls coming of age in the ’50s in Iran, a wealthy family whose children keep going missing from a summer camp, Loud women, and more.

With another three months in the rearview mirror, it’s time for Riot Roundup, where we share the best books our Book Riot staff and contributors read over the last quarter. We’re not just talking new books here: Riot Roundup includes frontlist, backlist, upcoming releases, and spans many genres and age ranges. We just want to know what books our people read and loved, period. Spoiler: we read some really good stuff.